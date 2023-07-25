Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced Matt Brown has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and David Moss has joined as Chief Customer Officer. Both hires come at a time when Pricefx is poised for significant growth as it expands its partnership ecosystem and product portfolio.

With an impressive track record and extensive experience in building high-performance revenue organizations that deliver consistent and strong results, Brown will play a key role in the company's go-to-market strategy and be responsible for customer acquisition and revenue growth. He has more than two decades of experience managing sales and marketing organizations from FLYR Labs, GE, GE Digital and Vixxo. In previous leadership roles, Brown has developed and implemented go-to-market strategies that have resulted in 40-70% year-over-year revenue growth.

As the Chief Customer Officer, Moss will be responsible for overseeing Pricefx's customer success initiatives, managing the customer lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes that deliver business value and uncovering expansion opportunities. He spent nearly 25 years building and leading the pricing and profitability practice at PwC, advising clients on winning strategies to grow revenue with pricing, promotions, new business models and investment opportunities. With a customer-centric approach and a deep understanding of the pricing industry and broader ecosystem, Moss will further strengthen Pricefx's market position and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

"I am excited to add two phenomenal leaders to our team, both with the experience and expertise to help us achieve our bold revenue goals," said Ronak Sheth, Pricefx's Chief Executive Officer. "Matt's exceptional track record in sales leadership makes him the perfect fit for our continuing growth journey. David's unparalleled experience will be instrumental in driving customer success and building programs that maximize value to the customer. With this new leadership structure, Pricefx is poised to move faster, anticipate prospect and customer needs, and further differentiate ourselves in the market."

Brown and Moss join Pricefx as it targets further growth with an expanding partner ecosystem and continued product innovation. The company's award-winning pricing platform ranks as the highest performing pricing software for enterprises. Following its recent launch of Paper Plane and partnership with Enable on rebate management, Pricefx is well-positioned to make its mark as the leading SaaS company for maximizing margins, increasing profits and closing better deals.

