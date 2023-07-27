Vivantio Launches Service Management Platform, Announces New Pricing Structure

Vivantio Unifies Four Product Tiers Into One All-Encompassing Service Management Platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Vivantio, a leading provider of B2B service management solutions serving a wide range of service teams from IT to Customer Services, and Facilities Management to HR, is thrilled to announce the release of its new, consolidated product offering, the Vivantio Platform. Beginning today, Vivantio will replace its Value, Vital, Velocity, and Visionary product tiers with one unified solution, offering customers full access to every Vivantio feature, all at one transparent and inclusive price.





The Vivantio Platform is not just a combination of its preceding four products but a superior offering that streamlines service management and scales effortlessly with clients' needs. All features are available out of the box, and customers can choose which features to switch on as their teams grow, providing flexibility without overwhelming enterprise teams from the outset.

All customers now gain access to exclusive benefits, including the choice of data centers for global compliance needs, dedicated phone and email support from the Vivantio team located in the U.S. and UK, a personal Professional Services Consultant to guide them through the implementation process and ITIL4 best practices, as well as a dedicated post-launch Customer Success Manager who stays with the customer forever.

Vivantio's shift to a unified platform aligns seamlessly with the company's mission to provide exceptional service management solutions and champion customer experience. By eliminating tiers and providing every customer with access to all features, Vivantio reinforces its dedication to transparency, inclusivity, and customer empowerment," says Greg Rich, CEO and Co-founder of Vivantio.

The new pricing structure, set at $99 per named user per month, includes standardized volume pricing agreements for multiple users. Vivantio is also one of the only vendors to offer concurrent licensing, which offers flexibility and cost savings. This allows organizations of all sizes to ensure they're receiving the best value as they scale.

For more information about the Vivantio Platform and its benefits, visit www.vivantio.com.

About Vivantio

Vivantio is a leading enterprise B2B service management platform that combines service focused CSM, ITSM, and ESM into a single solution. Founded on the belief that great service is at the core of every organization, Vivantio's purpose is to help its customers deliver the best possible service experience to their own customers.

