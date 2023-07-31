ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Becomes a Certified GRESB Solutions Provider Partner to Bolster ESG Performance in the Built Environment Sector

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / ActivePure, the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air decontamination systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications, proudly announces it has joined Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as a certified Solutions Provider Partner. This development underscores ActivePure's commitment to providing comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions to clients within the built environment sector.

Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure, expressed, "We take immense pride at ActivePure in leveraging our extensive knowledge of ESG and the built environment to benefit GRESB members. We are excited to contribute to the GRESB Partner ecosystem, working alongside asset owners and managers to achieve sustained improvement in building performance that translates to GRESB's framework for verified real asset ESG performance data. This step is key in guiding stakeholders towards decisions that promote resilience and sustainability within the real asset industry."

GRESB is a mission-driven, industry-led organization providing standardized and validated ESG data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments worldwide, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making.

Leveraging ActivePure's innovative air disinfection technology, which yields meaningful benefits across multiple environmental, social and governance risk factors, and GRESB's rigorous ESG benchmarking systems, this partnership will help customers pursue continued improvement across ESG benchmarks through the adoption of new technologies and strategies, meanwhile comparing ESG performance with peers and identify potential risks and opportunities. Providing clear, transparent data will also foster more meaningful engagement between investors and managers.

ActivePure's commitment to improving ESG standards reaffirms its status as a global leader in providing sustainable, active, continuous surface and air decontamination systems. ActivePure is poised to set new benchmarks in ESG performance and pave the way for sustainable development in the built environment sector. Their efforts are pivotal in helping organizations reach the ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

On July 26, Duane Morris LLP hosted an ESG-focused webinar. The platform welcomed Amy Carenza, chief commercial officer at ActivePure, as a featured speaker where she enlightened attendees on the nuances of the newly introduced ASHRAE Standard 241 and its implications on business operations. The discussion was moderated by Duane Morris Partner and ESG Initiative Leader, Brad A. Molotsky. The panel discussion also included industry experts Chris Pyke Ph.D., chief innovation officer at GRESB, and Rachel MacCleery, the co-executive director at Urban Land Institute.

For more information on ActivePure, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

ActivePure is a global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air decontamination systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In 2022, ActivePure was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure Technology was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure is privately held and began business as Electrolux USA in 1924. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

