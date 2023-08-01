

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK,GSK.L) said that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Jemperli (dostarlimab) in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Jemperli as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), as determined by an FDA-approved test, or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H).



GSK said the expanded approval of Jemperli redefines the treatment landscape for patients with dMMR/MSI-H primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Until now, chemotherapy alone has been the standard of care with many patients experiencing disease progression.



In the RUBY trial, Jemperli plus chemotherapy demonstrated a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus chemotherapy in this patient population, providing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit.



With the FDA's approval, Jemperli is now indicated earlier in treatment in combination with chemotherapy for patients with dMMR/MSI-H primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.



Jemperli is already approved in the US as monotherapy in adult patients with dMMR recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.



