International risk services veteran joins Sigma7 as CEO to lead its next growth phase

Sigma7, a global risk information and services company, has appointed seasoned international insurance and risk consulting and banking leader Owen Belman as its Chief Executive Officer. Belman joins Sigma7 after a distinguished 12-year term leading global professional services firm Aon's operations in Asia. Belman will bring his considerable strategy, leadership, and organizational design expertise to the rapidly scaling company as it embarks on its next phase of growth.Belman brings two decades of commercial risk leadership to Sigma7, a global provider of holistic risk management services that connects organizational risk profiles to business strategy and tactical operations. The UK and US dual-headquartered firm helps businesses across sectors transform their risk programs while continuing to deliver on their essential mission.

Most recently, Belman served as the CEO, Asia at Aon. He successfully led their charge to widen its footprints in the complex, rapidly maturing insurance marketplaces across Asia. Belman presided over the strategy, execution, and financial performance across eleven markets and four business lines, including: Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions, Wealth Solutions, and Human Capital Solutions.

"Owen Belman is exactly the right chief executive at the right time to scale and execute our founding vision of creating a new generation of risk services platform that helps businesses transform their risk program," said Sigma7 Chairman and Co-founder Charles Bralver. "Owen has an exceptional track record of growing revenue and margin in the international risk industry and I look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our risk services platform both organically and through acquisitions."

Belman's hire continues a flurry of talent acquisition as Sigma7 scales, with key leadership additions from the past year including Marsh and JLT alum Andrew Tait as Integrated Risk Leader; Munich Re alum Bob Mozeika as COO, Garda World alum Colin Brown as Resilience and Security Leader, and Denton's alum Deborah Rimmler as General Counsel.

"I am excited to join an organization that is determined to revolutionize the risk industry and has the resources to do so," said Belman. "I share Sigma7's vision that today's dynamic new geopolitical, economic, environmental, and technological threats require an urgent reimagining of risk management technologies and philosophies. I look forward to guiding Sigma7 toward its global ambitions."

Prior to Aon, Belman led consumer banking businesses for Standard Chartered Bank in the Philippines, UAE and Hong Kong.. Additionally, he served as a Board member and treasurer for the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong for five years. Belman holds a bachelor's degree in English from Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and a JD/MBA from Northwestern University in Illinois.

About Sigma7

Sigma7 is a market-leading risk information and services platform that is unconflicted and focused on measurable business outcomes. We work globally across risk domains, apply modern technologies and integrate the services of respected specialist brands in risk information and services. Sigma7's foundational businesses include Risk Strategic Management (RSM), Paragon Risk Engineering, RWH Myers, Intelligence Fusion, and Alaco, with additional acquisitions and organic growth planned. Our client base includes over 400 of the world's most prominent and complex organizations. More information is available at s7risk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802109517/en/

Contacts:

Laura Brown

Marketing Director

LauraBrown@s7risk.com