Linkfire A/S secures further participation in its existing credit facility of up to DKK 4.5 million

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / August 07, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire A/S ("Linkfire" or the "Company") announces the closing of further participation in its existing credit facility of up to DKK 4.5 million, mainly from existing shareholders.

Today, the Company announces that it has secured further participation in its existing credit facility from ICS Investment Management LLC, CEC Partners Holdings LLP, as well as KRC s.r.o. under the same framework of terms as announced on May 9. Further participation in its existing credit facility diversifies and strengthens the Company's capital preparedness as a result of the continued commitment from Linkfire's major shareholders.

Linkfire maintains its guidance and commitment to reach profitability this year.

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators.

Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

