ARMA International and RIMPA Global Announce the Global Information Consortium to Advocate for the Effective and Ethical Management of Information

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / ARMA International and The Records and Information Management Practitioners Alliance (RIMPA Global) are pleased to announce the establishment of the Global Information Consortium (GIC). The mission of the GIC is to create a global community that supports the integration of information management (IM) into the corporate and government footprint and work to positively transform the profession by advocating for the effective and ethical management of information.

"In this dynamic global community, we look forward to fostering innovation and driving the Information Management profession to new heights," said Nathan Hughes, CEO, ARMA International. "The goal is for the GIC to become the voice of the information management profession by strengthening networks through collaboration and knowledge sharing; raise awareness regarding the significance of information management and highlighting the risks of poor IG among policymakers, decision-makers and the general public; and influence policy that promote effective IM, privacy protection, and fair access."

Anne Cornish, the CEO of RIMPA Global is passionate that the GIC will offer information management practitioners a stronger platform to advocate for their interests while staying aligned with their respective organizations. Cornish added, "This consortium facilitates collaboration among information management organizations to address industry-wide issues and opportunities. It also aims to establish Information Management as a recognized profession and career path for the benefit of future generations."

The GIC aims to support the career advancement of information practitioners by the development of research which will help to foster innovation in IM, leading to new technologies, methods and tools that support effecting IG; and keeping up with emerging trends through a database to track developments in data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI ethics.

The GIC will also establish a global community to foster collaboration of IM practitioners worldwide through an online platform for experts to communicate and exchange knowledge and by promoting best practices including the adoption of industry standards to ensure quality and consistency. The goals are to define industry certifications and programs, standardize IM terms and language and set guidelines and standards for IM best practices.

Membership with the GIC is open to organizations in the field of information management (IM) encompassing a wide range of sectors and disciplines dedicated to the ethical and efficient management of information which includes Records Management, Data Management and Analytics, Archives, Preservation Management, Library Management, Knowledge and Content Management, Information Governance and Compliance, Digital Asset Management and Personal Information Management. For membership information with the GIC visit https://globalinformationconsortium.org/.

ARMA International (www.arma.org) is the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets. It provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Maturity Model and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

The Records and Information Management Practitioners Alliance (RIMPA Global) (www.rimpa.com.au/) established in 1969, represents over 3,500 individuals and organizations in the private sector and all tiers of Government. RIMPA Global is the longest serving peak body for industry practitioners in the southern hemisphere and actively promotes best practice, sets industry standards and fosters professional development across all business sectors and educational institutions. Through its international partnerships with other peak bodies and Australasian alliances RIMPA Global provides its members with access to an accomplished framework of professional associations.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: ARMA International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772779/ARMA-International-and-RIMPA-Global-Announce-the-Global-Information-Consortium-to-Advocate-for-the-Effective-and-Ethical-Management-of-Information