Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Impact-Meldung: Micro Cap gelingt Deal mit dem umsatzstärksten Handelsriesen der Welt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.08.2023 | 14:31
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shiba Memu Ignites the Crypto World: USD2M Presale Surge as Meme Coin Races Towards Listing

DJ Shiba Memu Ignites the Crypto World: USD2M Presale Surge as Meme Coin Races Towards Listing 

Chainwire 
Shiba Memu Ignites the Crypto World: USD2M Presale Surge as Meme Coin Races Towards Listing 
21-Aug-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, United Kingdom, August 21st, 2023, Chainwire 
Shiba Memu, a dynamic new cryptocurrency meme coin supported by AI, is causing a stir as its presale surpasses the 
impressive USD2 million fundraising milestone. This remarkable achievement was further spurred by the recent news it 
would list on BitMart, a renowned crypto exchange, all within the first month of the presale's launch. 
The inception of the Shiba Memu AI stems from the team's previous experiences with exorbitant marketing agency fees. 
This motivated Shiba Memu to develop a self-promoting AI solution capable of adapting to various practical 
applications. 
Presently at USD0.021700 per token, Shiba Memu's price experiences scheduled increments every 24 hours due to the team's 
well-crafted smart contract. This mechanism is particularly appealing to presale supporters, as it ensures that the 
token purchase price remains lower than the eventual listing price on exchanges. For instance, if purchased today at 
USD0.021700, the increase by the end of the 60-day presale would amount to 10%. 
Those interested can acquire SHMU tokens via the official Shiba Memu website. 
The Surge of Shiba Memu: Unleashing AI Potential 
Shiba Memu's remarkable success can be attributed to its untapped AI potential. In its nascent stages, the AI employs 
Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Sentiment Analysis to scour the web, primarily focusing on social platforms, for 
mentions of Shiba Memu. It tailors its promotions accordingly, transforming the brand from a simple cute dog meme to an 
amusing and engaging one, infused with a sharp sense of humor. The project's forthcoming AI dashboards scheduled for Q4 
further stimulate investor interest in meme coins with tangible utility. 
The project's tokenomics demonstrate a robust structure, with 85% of tokens allocated to the presale, 10% to exchange 
listing liquidity, and 5% to development. This allocation empowers SHMU holders to actively participate in the future 
development of the dApp. 
Crypto Community Propels Shiba Memu's Soaring Engagement 
In the recent video shared by influencer, CryptoPRNR, Shiba Memu was featured among the top four cryptocurrencies 
predicted to perform well in the next bull run. Additionally, Shiba Memu was also showcased as the best meme coin to 
buy in 2023 on investing website Invezz. This recognition highlights the project's strategic advancements and AI-driven 
capabilities, solidifying its position as a competitive player in the crypto market. The inclusion of Shiba Memu in 
this selection also reflects the growing interest and attention directed towards AI-powered crypto projects within the 
broader cryptocurrency community. 
The Shiba Memu presale is approaching its closing date on the 1st of September. At this juncture, the price is set to 
reflect an increase of 119% from its launch price, moving from USD0.011125 to USD0.024400. 
About Shiba Memu 
Shiba Memu (SHMU) is a fresh dog-themed crypto meme coin that supports a platform utilizing AI to promote itself and 
generate buzz in online communities. This technology is poised to gain traction within the blockchain industry in the 
coming years, establishing Shiba Memu's position as an industry innovator. The innovative AI technology behind the 
project demonstrates true innovation in the meme coin sector, offering small and medium-sized businesses access to 
effective marketing solutions that could significantly cut costs and provide a competitive advantage. 
To learn more, or to buy SHMU, visit: Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
Contact 
Shiba Memu Team 
Shiba Memu 
contact@shibamemu.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1707245 21-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=904fcf05da9d473abd2c8808072d4bdc

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707245&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.