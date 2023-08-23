Voices Podcast Report Finds 48% of Podcast Listeners Have Purchased a Podcast-Advertised Product

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Today, Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, published their Power of Podcasts Report, a report analyzing listening and engagement habits of podcast listeners in America. The report found that 48% of listeners have purchased at least one podcast-advertised product in the past year, signaling the medium's effectiveness as a marketing channel.





Podcast listenership is at an all-time high, with an estimated 82 million listeners in America alone. Listeners are reaching for podcasts over other forms of media as a means to stay entertained (62%), to stay up-to-date with topics they'd like to follow (54%), and to pass time while completing other tasks (48%).

"Podcasting has proved to be exceptionally effective at strengthening online communities, and in turn, cultivating an engaged audience," says David Ciccarelli, CEO and Founder of Voices. "At Voices, we've incorporated podcasting into our marketing strategy for years. This specific style of content allows a brand to explore ideas with depth and nuance, increasing their authority on a subject and providing value in ways which other forms of media fall short."

Highlights from the report include:

76% of podcast listeners can recall at least one podcast-advertised product, service, or organization off the top of their heads. Host-read advertisements are more favored among listeners. 44% of listeners don't have a preference on who presents the ad. Of those who do have a preference, 62% would prefer an ad read by the podcast host as opposed to a brand-produced ad.

37% of podcast listeners continue listening to their favorite podcast because they enjoy the host of the show. Social media is a key element of podcast promotion. 62% of listeners follow their favorite host or shows on social media, and 31% discover new podcasts through social media.

The full report can be read here: https://www.voices.com/company/press/reports/power-of-podcasts. For more insights into the world of voice over, visit Voices at: https://www.voices.com.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

