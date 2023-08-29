CERTANIA Holding GmbH ("CERTANIA" or "the Company"), a provider of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services focused on addressing global challenges across health and sustainability, today announced a growth investment from Summit Partners. The funding will be used to further support CERTANIA's acquisition strategy and help position the Company as a leading TIC provider in Europe and beyond. Founding investor GREENPEAK Partners will maintain significant equity ownership in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Founded in 2020 and based in Munich, Germany, CERTANIA united leading companies in its field to form a new independent market player with a global footprint serving customers across the whole chain of TIC services. From the beginning, the Company has focused serving two key market sectors: health and sustainability, putting human well-being and a functioning environment at the center of its mission. Under the CERTANIA umbrella, partner companies benefit from shared operational infrastructure and improved customer confidence that may otherwise prove elusive to smaller operators all while maintaining their unique identity and entrepreneurial spark.

"This investment is a testament to our commitment to drive positive change in the TIC landscape," said Karsten Xander and Moritz Gruber, co-CEOs at CERTANIA "We believe that, by fostering collaboration among independent experts and focusing on sustainability and health consciousness, we can create visible value for our partners, clients and the wider community. Summit Partners' engagement will help boost our global development. We look forward to benefiting from their deep experience in the TIC market and to maintaining the well-established and trustful relationship with GREENPEAK Partners as specialists for entrepreneurial company building."

Today, CERTANIA includes sixteen partner companies and employs more than 1,000 professionals across the globe. The Company offers an extensive portfolio of services, including expertise in the areas of food, environmental and industrial testing, CRO services, ESG analytics and consulting, and a broad range of certification and quality-control services, all with the goal of helping clients ensure the safety and quality of their products and processes.

"CERTANIA has achieved impressive scale in just three years since the Company's founding, and we believe the platform offers a unique opportunity for independent TIC providers who are looking to expand their reach and impact," said Johannes Grefe, Managing Director at Summit Partners who will join the CERTANIA Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to partner with this visionary team and look forward to working together with co-CEOs Karsten and Moritz and Daniel Beringer at GREENPEAK to build upon CERTANIA's impressive momentum and support continued organic and acquisition-driven growth."

"We are excited and honored to have Summit Partners by our side," added Daniel Beringer, Founding Partner at GREENPEAK Partners. "Together, we will continue to focus on making our planet more sustainable and healthier by expanding CERTANIA's reach geographically and by growing its service offerings to its customers."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q4 2023.

About CERTANIA

Under the umbrella of CERTANIA Holding GmbH, a new global market player is created in the field of Testing, Inspection Certification as well as scientific, laboratory and compliance services. This group offers medium-sized partners a sustainable home for their life's work. CERTANIA enables entrepreneurs and owners to further develop their companies with like-minded people, while continuing to preserve their entrepreneurial roots, corporate culture, brand and values.

About GREENPEAK

GREENPEAK Partners is a company builder with proven track record and comprehensive expertise in the foundation, development, and expansion of industry leaders. While executing its Buy Build strategies, GREENPEAK aims to develop industry leaders by virtue of strong partnerships, ESG values, and aligned sustainable interests.

To date, the GREENPEAK Partners team has built over 10 platforms, with annual revenues exceeding €1 billion.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $37 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or Follow on LinkedIn.

