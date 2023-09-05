Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.09.2023 | 10:31
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J P Jenkins Ltd: JP Jenkins and Winterflood announce transformative collaboration, unlocking access to private UK growth companies

DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: JP Jenkins and Winterflood announce transformative collaboration, unlocking access to private UK growth companies 

J P Jenkins Ltd 
J P Jenkins Ltd: JP Jenkins and Winterflood announce transformative collaboration, unlocking access to private UK 
growth companies 
05-Sep-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
JP Jenkins and Winterflood announce transformative collaboration, unlocking access to private UK growth companies 
 
 
London, September 5th, 2023 - JP Jenkins (www.jpjenkins.com), the liquidity venue for unlisted assets powered by 
InfinitX, has today announced a transformative collaboration with Winterflood Securities (www.winterflood.com), a 
leading electronic liquidity provider and outsourced technology supplier. The move will streamline access to a growing 
number of unlisted UK equities for family offices, institutional wealth managers, sophisticated private investors and 
their broker intermediaries. 
 
Alex Skrine, Director at Winterflood Securities, commented: 
 
"For too long it has been too complicated for many intermediaries and their underlying investors to gain access to 
unlisted UK equities. As more and more companies are choosing to remain private for longer, reform here is long 
overdue, which is why we believe this collaboration can drive a step change in the popularity of unlisted stocks." 
 
In early 2023, JP Jenkins was acquired by InfinitX, a FinTech provider developed to power private marketplaces. By 
connecting market participants using new technologies, integration of the InfinitX solution enables order flow to be 
routed electronically onto the JP Jenkins matched bargain platform for execution and settlement. 
 
Mike McCudden, CEO of InfinitX, added: 
 
"Today's news validates the strength of the technology we have built, enabling any private marketplace to connect using 
existing trading infrastructures. As we have seen with the JP Jenkins and Winterflood Securities integration, our 
solution allows venues to dramatically scale their distribution without counterparties needing to make any significant 
technology investment to gain access." 
 
By making use of existing market infrastructure to place orders in unlisted securities then settle trades via CREST, 
this collaboration lowers the cost and complexity of transactions in the asset class. 
 
The integration primarily utilises Winterflood's existing trading infrastructure and direct client distribution 
channels to route order flow to the InfinitX API. Executions will subsequently be returned through the exact same 
workflow. 
 
Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director at JP Jenkins, concluded: 
 
"Investors are increasingly seeing unlisted assets as providing a valuable way to diversify a portfolio. This 
collaboration revolutionises the ease of distribution for unlisted stocks." 
 
 
 
 
-ends- 
 
Media contacts 
JP Jenkins/InfinitX - Tony Cross; +44 (0) 7973 284749; tony@monkcommunications.com 
Winterflood Securities - Kaso Legg Communications | winterflood@kl-communications.com 
 
About JP Jenkins 
 
Founded in 1991, JP Jenkins is the liquidity venue for unlisted assets. The company provides an efficient platform for 
privately held and unlisted businesses who are seeking a liquidity solution for holders of their securities. JP Jenkins 
was acquired by the innovative FinTech provider InfinitX in 2023, enabling the display of real-time pricing with any 
registered broker or financial institution, who can then connect, execute and settle with JP Jenkins over existing 
market infrastructures. 
 
 
 
About Winterflood Securities 
 
Winterflood Securities is a leading market maker committed to providing liquidity and flexible execution services to 
retail brokers, asset managers and institutional investors. Its strengths are a combination of traditional trading 
values and the performance of its own cutting edge technology. Its experienced team of traders helps clients achieve 
high quality execution in over 15,000 tradable instruments including UK, European and North American Equities together 
with Investment Trusts, Exchange Traded Products, Fixed Income, Structured Products and Funds. 
 
Founded in 1988, Winterflood has gone from being a niche market maker in the UK Small Cap market, to a mature, diverse 
and major liquidity provider across multiple asset classes in the UK and European markets. Winterflood Securities is a 
wholly-owned subsidiary of Close Brothers Group plc. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1719099 05-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
