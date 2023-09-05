DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: JP Jenkins and Winterflood announce transformative collaboration, unlocking access to private UK growth companies

J P Jenkins Ltd J P Jenkins Ltd: JP Jenkins and Winterflood announce transformative collaboration, unlocking access to private UK growth companies 05-Sep-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- JP Jenkins and Winterflood announce transformative collaboration, unlocking access to private UK growth companies London, September 5th, 2023 - JP Jenkins (www.jpjenkins.com), the liquidity venue for unlisted assets powered by InfinitX, has today announced a transformative collaboration with Winterflood Securities (www.winterflood.com), a leading electronic liquidity provider and outsourced technology supplier. The move will streamline access to a growing number of unlisted UK equities for family offices, institutional wealth managers, sophisticated private investors and their broker intermediaries. Alex Skrine, Director at Winterflood Securities, commented: "For too long it has been too complicated for many intermediaries and their underlying investors to gain access to unlisted UK equities. As more and more companies are choosing to remain private for longer, reform here is long overdue, which is why we believe this collaboration can drive a step change in the popularity of unlisted stocks." In early 2023, JP Jenkins was acquired by InfinitX, a FinTech provider developed to power private marketplaces. By connecting market participants using new technologies, integration of the InfinitX solution enables order flow to be routed electronically onto the JP Jenkins matched bargain platform for execution and settlement. Mike McCudden, CEO of InfinitX, added: "Today's news validates the strength of the technology we have built, enabling any private marketplace to connect using existing trading infrastructures. As we have seen with the JP Jenkins and Winterflood Securities integration, our solution allows venues to dramatically scale their distribution without counterparties needing to make any significant technology investment to gain access." By making use of existing market infrastructure to place orders in unlisted securities then settle trades via CREST, this collaboration lowers the cost and complexity of transactions in the asset class. The integration primarily utilises Winterflood's existing trading infrastructure and direct client distribution channels to route order flow to the InfinitX API. Executions will subsequently be returned through the exact same workflow. Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director at JP Jenkins, concluded: "Investors are increasingly seeing unlisted assets as providing a valuable way to diversify a portfolio. This collaboration revolutionises the ease of distribution for unlisted stocks." -ends- Media contacts JP Jenkins/InfinitX - Tony Cross; +44 (0) 7973 284749; tony@monkcommunications.com Winterflood Securities - Kaso Legg Communications | winterflood@kl-communications.com About JP Jenkins Founded in 1991, JP Jenkins is the liquidity venue for unlisted assets. The company provides an efficient platform for privately held and unlisted businesses who are seeking a liquidity solution for holders of their securities. JP Jenkins was acquired by the innovative FinTech provider InfinitX in 2023, enabling the display of real-time pricing with any registered broker or financial institution, who can then connect, execute and settle with JP Jenkins over existing market infrastructures. About Winterflood Securities Winterflood Securities is a leading market maker committed to providing liquidity and flexible execution services to retail brokers, asset managers and institutional investors. Its strengths are a combination of traditional trading values and the performance of its own cutting edge technology. Its experienced team of traders helps clients achieve high quality execution in over 15,000 tradable instruments including UK, European and North American Equities together with Investment Trusts, Exchange Traded Products, Fixed Income, Structured Products and Funds. Founded in 1988, Winterflood has gone from being a niche market maker in the UK Small Cap market, to a mature, diverse and major liquidity provider across multiple asset classes in the UK and European markets. Winterflood Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Close Brothers Group plc. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1719099 05-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)