ACCESSWIRE, Leader in Press Release Distribution Launches New Website, Unveils Extended Offerings

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website - accesswire.com.

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE is committed to providing its clients with the best experience and results; it starts with a thoughtfully designed website that redefines the user experience and exemplifies the company's dedication to forward-thinking innovation.

"Everything we do at ACCESSWIRE is done with our customers in mind, and we knew that as the industry and our customers grow and innovate, we needed to do the same," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Issuer Direct's Chief Executive Officer. "Our website is now as streamlined as our comprehensive communications suite is in helping our clients amplify their message to the masses."

ACCESSWIRE's newly redesigned site now includes a combination of its services, as well as the offerings of its parent company, Issuer Direct.

These product offerings include:

Press Release Distribution

Press Release Optimizer

Online Media Room

IR Websites

Webcasting

Businesses around the globe are invited to visit the refreshed website and explore its products, use its free resources, read through its educational blog posts, and discover how some of the biggest brands in the world are using its services.

Visit accesswire.com for more.

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

