Liberated Syndication, Inc.: ABC Audio Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Podcast Advertising Partnership with Libsyn's AdvertiseCast

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / ABC Audio announced today an exclusive, multi-year podcast advertising deal with Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace connecting ad buyers and content creators. This strategic partnership will position ABC Audio's award-winning podcast portfolio for continued growth.

"ABC Audio's podcast business is flourishing and we're poised to make several exciting content announcements this fall," said Liz Alesse, Vice President of ABC Audio. "We're thrilled to have AdvertiseCast in our corner as we expand our podcasting footprint even further and take this business to new heights."

ABC Audio's diverse library of podcasts features ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Sound in 2022 and 2023, as well as "Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley," which won the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Award for Podcasting. ABC Audio also offers listeners a robust true crime collection that includes "The King Road Killings," "Truth and Lies," and "20/20."

In addition to its library of original podcasts, ABC Audio collaborates with partners across The Walt Disney Company to create best-in-class audio content, including the recently announced "Disney's Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature," a first of its kind audio extension of the classic film created in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney Animation Studios.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic, exclusive advertising partnership with ABC Audio, a true icon in the media industry," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "By combining our expertise in podcast advertising with ABC Audio's authoritative voice and content, we are confident that this partnership will deliver unparalleled value to listeners and advertisers alike."

With a commitment to excellence in journalism and storytelling, ABC Audio podcast advertisers can feel confident that their brands will be represented alongside top quality content. AdvertiseCast will offer advertisers a combination of host-read and programmatic options that will be seamlessly incorporated into ABC Audio's podcasts.

For more information or to advertise in ABC Audio's portfolio of podcasts, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com.

About ABC Audio

ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,500 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of a top-ranked podcasting network, along with partners at ESPN, National Geographic and Marvel. The growing podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," as well as the critically acclaimed, chart-topping hits like "The Dropout," "Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley," "In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson" and "The King Road Killings." ABC Audio is a part of ABC News Streaming and Digital Content group.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

