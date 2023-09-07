Anzeige
Dow Jones News
07.09.2023 | 14:19
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change to investment policy

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change to investment policy 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Change to investment policy 
07-Sep-2023 / 12:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Investment Policy 
In accordance with Listing Rule 15.4.1a, the Company announces that it has made a non-material change to its investment 
policy. The new investment policy is set out below. The changes to the previous investment policy are underlined. 
. The Company will invest in equities in order to achieve its investment objectives, which are to provide both income 
and capital growth, predominantly through investment in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies admitted to the 
Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market, traded on AIM or traded 
on other qualifying UK marketplaces. 
 
. The Company will not invest in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest 
securities or any similar securities convertible into shares; nor will it invest in the securities of other investment 
trusts or in unquoted companies. The Company may retain investments in companies which cease to be listed after the 
initial investment was made, so long as the total is non-material in the context of the overall portfolio; however, the 
Company may not increase its exposure to such investments. 
 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: 01245 398950 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 270008 
EQS News ID:  1721397 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 07:47 ET (11:47 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
