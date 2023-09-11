Owkin and Tribun Health Launch Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Access to AI Solutions for Diagnosis and Pharma Research

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Owkin and Tribun Health announce a strategic partnership to advance the development and global deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Diagnostic and Research solutions for pathology departments and pharma companies. The nonexclusive partnership will see the integration of Owkin's groundbreaking AI diagnostics into Tribun Health's 'Best in KLAS' software platform, CaloPix, expanding its portfolio of AI solutions. Moreover, Owkin customers and users will be able to benefit from Tribun Health's fully integrated software platform for research that streamlines pathology data workflows. This research platform, called EyeDo, is the heir to the Keen Eye acquisition made in 2022.





"We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with Tribun Health, to help scale global clinical and laboratory access to our ground-breaking AI solutions for biomarker screening, treatment response and patient outcome prediction," says Meriem Sefta, Owkin's Chief Diagnostic Officer. "We aim to build upon the successful collaboration initiated with the PortrAIt consortium and together advance our shared mission of supporting healthcare providers in their digital transformation and improving outcomes through precision diagnostics."

Tribun Health's platform empowers diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotech manufacturers with cutting-edge tools for seamless management, analysis, and sharing of cellular images. "In our relentless pursuit of supporting labs in their digital journeys, we proudly announce a transformative partnership that will accelerate our business", said Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health. "Adding Owkin's advanced algorithms to our third-party solutions portfolio aims to enhance workflows and improve pathologist diagnosis confidence as well as researcher efficiency which could ultimately accelerate personalized treatments for patients."

Owkin, powered by its extensive international academic research network and deep experience in multimodal AI and image analysis, addresses clinically challenging and unmet medical needs with user-friendly solutions for digital pathology as part of its full-stack biotech strategy. Owkin's AI diagnostic offering includes a first-in-class, CE-marked diagnostic that optimizes testing for microsatellite instability with routine H&E slides, MSIntuit CRC and a risk assessment tool for recurrence in early breast cancer, RlapsRisk BC. Owkin is also developing several other oncology-based diagnostics to enable more accessible and streamlined diagnosis for precision therapies across the globe.

Join Owkin [#18] and Tribun Health [F3_03b] at the European Congress of Pathology taking place at the Convention Centre in Dublin from 10-12 September.

