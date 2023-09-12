Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, September 12, 2023 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated asset manager of digital assets in Sweden, is launching an innovative Bitcoin ETP ("Exchange Traded Product") on Nasdaq Stockholm in the race to reduce emissions, consumption, and environmental impacts. Today, Virtune is introducing Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin ETP, offering sustainable exposure to Bitcoin through carbon offsetting to achieve carbon neutrality.

The ETP is 100% and fully physically backed and is listed in SEK for the purpose of Swedish investors, available on trading platforms such as Avanza and Nordnet. By allowing carbon offsetting to achieve carbon neutrality, this product provides investors in the Nordic region with a sustainable investment in the world's largest cryptocurrency, all within a transparent and physically backed structure with institutional-level security.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency with a market value of approximately USD 502 billion, introduced in 2009 by an anonymous person or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto. Utilizing a decentralized blockchain, Bitcoin enables secure transactions without intermediaries. With a limit of 21 million Bitcoins, Bitcoin is seen today as a hedge against banking-related risks and inflation worldwide. Its blockchain technology offers a revolutionary and transparent way to transfer value over the internet without relying on third parties.

A Sustainable Bitcoin Investment

In 2022 and 2023, Virtune evaluated various alternative partners regarding sustainability and climate-related matters. After extensive analysis and mapping of potential partners, Virtune chose ClimatePartner Sweden AB).

About Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin ETP SEK

This product targets institutional investors as well as individual investors who see Bitcoin as an interesting alternative to traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds.



Key information about the product:

100% carbon-neutral

100% physically backed

1:1 exposure to Bitcoin

1.49% annual management fee

Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin ETP

Full Name: Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin ETP

Short Name: Virtune Sustainable Bitcoin

Trading Currency: SEK

Ticker: VIRBTC

ISIN: SE0020845709

First Trading Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"Since its inception, Virtune has taken ESG related issues very seriously, and we are very pleased to introduce a sustainable and 100% physically backed Bitcoin ETP, marking the beginning of Virtune's climate efforts. In our view, this represents the only sustainable ETP option for gaining exposure to Bitcoin in the Nordic market. There is growing demand for investments in Bitcoin seen in the Nordic region among both institutional and private investors, while sustainability issues are more relevant than ever.

Virtune has chosen to use Coinbase as the crypto custodian for all its ETPs, which is the same custodian that BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, intends to use for its Spot Bitcoin ETF in the USA."

If you are an institutional investor interested in exploring crypto ETPs as an alternative asset class in your portfolio or if you would like to learn more about Virtune as a company and our current product offerings, please feel free to contact us. Visitwww.virtune.comfor more information and also register your email address on our website to receive updates on market events, upcoming ETP launches, and other news related to digital assets.

Press Contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune, a Swedish company with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative, sophisticated and sustainable investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market. You can read more about Virtune at www.virtune.com

About ClimatePartner

