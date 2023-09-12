

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens, a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), and Pearl Health, a provider enablement company, announced a partnership to accelerate the expansion of value-based care in collaboration with community-based primary care physicians. Pearl Health offers technology and insight solutions that empower clinical teams to provide personalized treatment. Walgreens will provide complementary services.



John Driscoll, executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare, Walgreens Boots Alliance, said: 'Our partnership with Pearl Health allows us to reach more communities faster and enable comprehensive, affordable care that improves long-term health outcomes and fosters healthier communities.'



