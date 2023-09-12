LA Galaxy Partners With Adidas To Support Children's Hospital Los Angeles To Host Kick Childhood Cancer Boot Making Lab With Youth Cancer Patients

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / In support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and as part of Major League Soccer's Kick Childhood Cancer (KCC) campaign, which aims to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment, AEG's LA Galaxy hosted 13 pediatric cancer patients from Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) for the club's first-ever Boot Making Lab, presented by adidas, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The youth were partnered with LA Galaxy first-team players and coaches to decorate a select set of boots and shoes. In celebration of the newly designed footwear, the boots and shoes were worn by the players and coaches during training sessions leading up to and on the official LA Galaxy Kick Childhood Cancer theme night match against the Houston Dynamo on September 2, 2023. The decorated player boots will be auctioned off later in the month, with all proceeds directly benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"This is the first time the LA Galaxy has done a "cleats for a cause" initiative and it is the first time in MLS history where players had the ability to showcase these customized cleats in a match setting," said Gabriel Osollo, Senior Manager, Community Relations, LA Galaxy. "Our goal was to amplify the patients' voices and their cause on a much larger scale by working with a professional sports team. It was so encouraging to see the players, coaches, and the youth collaborate to create cleats that are meaningful and special to all parties as they created memories that will last a lifetime."

During the KCC Boot Making Lab, the youth patients and their families were invited to watch a closed-door first team training session, followed by a tour of Dignity Health Sports Park. The group also enjoyed lunch and ice cream provided Kinecta Federal Credit Union after the tour. The participating patients were also invited to attend the LA Galaxy's Kick Childhood Cancer match, where they had the opportunity to see Galaxy players wear their designs on the pitch and were honored as the club's "Heroes of the Match" during halftime. At the game, the youth also participated in the "Mascot Scramble", where they played a mini soccer game against the various mascots from multiple Los Angeles sports teams.

MLS, MLS WORKS - the League's social responsibility platform - all MLS clubs and Continental Tire are teaming up during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 10th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment. Throughout the month of September, MLS, its clubs and players will drive awareness of the campaign through in-stadium activations, League social and digital channels, and content on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

LA Galaxy players and youth cancer patients from CHLA decorated boots together.

