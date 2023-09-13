

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP), British oil and gas major, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Looney, has resigned with immediate effect over allegations 'relating to Mr Looney's conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues.'



Consequently, the company has appointed its CFO, Murray Auchincloss, as interim chief executive.



The resignation follows BP's decision to launch a probe on the allegations related to Looney's conduct with respect of personal relationships with company colleagues.



The company said that earlier, Looney had disclosed a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO. But no breach of the company's code of conduct was found.



However, further allegations of a similar nature prompted the company to start the ongoing investigation into the matter.



'Looney has today informed the Company that he now accepts that he was not fully transparent in his previous disclosures. He did not provide details of all relationships and accepts he was obligated to make more complete disclosure,' the company said in a statement.



