

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The grocery delivery platform company Instacart priced its initial public offering at $30 per share, which is the top end of the revised range of $28.00 - $30.00 per share.



Maplebear Inc. d/b/a 'Instacart' announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22 million shares of its common stock, 14.10 million of which are being sold by Instacart and 7.90 million of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $30.00 per share.



Instacart said it will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Instacart has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 19, 2023, under the symbol 'CART.' The offering is expected to close on September 21, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.



Last week, Instacart said it expected to price its initial public offering to be between $28.00 and $30.00 per share. Previously, the IPO price was estimated to be between $26 and $28 per share. The company was offering 14.1 million shares of common stock and the selling stockholders are offering an additional 7.9 million shares of common stock in the initial public offering of shares of common stock.



