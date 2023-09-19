Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Unabhängiges Research nennt lukratives Kursziel! Aktie vor Kurssprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
18.09.23
17:15 Uhr
0,910 Euro
+0,004
+0,39 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9050,92611:36
0,9110,91211:28
Dow Jones News
19.09.2023 | 10:31
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 
19-Sep-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 September 2023 
 
Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligation under the Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Tareq 
Kawash, Group Chief Executive, became entitled on 18 September 2023 to 178,699 ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each in the 
Company at nil cost, following the automatic vesting of approximately one quarter of the Shares awarded to him under 
the Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan on 3 May 2023. 
 
Mr Kawash now holds 94,584 Shares representing 0.018 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company. A total of 
84,115 Shares were sold on 18 September 2023 at 77.82 pence per Share to satisfy the arising tax liability. 
 
The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to 
one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury. 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900 
 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo 
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
Martin Robinson 
 
LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  272434 
EQS News ID:  1729371 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.