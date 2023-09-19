DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 19-Sep-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 September 2023 Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Pursuant to the Company's obligation under the Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive, became entitled on 18 September 2023 to 178,699 ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company at nil cost, following the automatic vesting of approximately one quarter of the Shares awarded to him under the Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan on 3 May 2023. Mr Kawash now holds 94,584 Shares representing 0.018 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company. A total of 84,115 Shares were sold on 18 September 2023 at 77.82 pence per Share to satisfy the arising tax liability. The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 20 7811 4900 James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations James.boothroyd@petrofac.com Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications Sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com Martin Robinson LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 272434 EQS News ID: 1729371 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)