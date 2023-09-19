DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 19-Sep-2023 / 14:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin DATE: September 18, 2023 Authorized Member Decision Date 03.11.2022 Issue Limit 7,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic

As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 03,2022, the registration of our Tier 2 notes, amounting up to TL 7.000.000.000 (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in accordance with Article 8 of the Regulation on the Equities of Banks, published in the Official Gazette numbered 28756 and dated 5 September 2013 to be sold domestically was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2023/54.

Accordingly, the Issuance Certificate and Application Form, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Tier 2 notes up to the aggregate amount of TRY 7,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

