Dienstag, 19.09.2023

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
19.09.23
08:03 Uhr
1,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
19.09.2023 | 16:04
204 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 
19-Sep-2023 / 14:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 
 
 
 
DATE: September 18, 2023 
 
 
Authorized Member Decision Date 03.11.2022 
Issue Limit           7,000,000,000 
Currency Unit          TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type    Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes 
Sale Type            Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea        Domestic

As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 03,2022, the registration of our Tier 2 notes, amounting up to TL 7.000.000.000 (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in accordance with Article 8 of the Regulation on the Equities of Banks, published in the Official Gazette numbered 28756 and dated 5 September 2013 to be sold domestically was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2023/54.

Accordingly, the Issuance Certificate and Application Form, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Tier 2 notes up to the aggregate amount of TRY 7,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 272510 
EQS News ID:  1729743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2023 09:33 ET (13:33 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
