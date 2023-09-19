DJ AllianceBlock: Nexera Exchange First Innovative Trading Feature is Live: A Fully On-Chain Limit Order Book

AllianceBlock AllianceBlock: Nexera Exchange First Innovative Trading Feature is Live: A Fully On-Chain Limit Order Book 19-Sep-2023 / 16:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEWS RELEASE BY ALLIANCEBLOCK Utrecht, Netherlands | September 19, 2023 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time AllianceBlock recently introduced the Nexera Exchange, a novel take on a decentralized exchange with an array of cutting-edge features, which aims to create a secure, and user-centric trading platform. Today, we are delighted to share that Nexera has added an innovative on-chain limit order book on the exchange. The Nexera Exchange is more than just a technological advancement - it's a strategic response to the market's evolving needs. It acts as an intermediary layer and enhances the interaction with the DEXs it is integrated with by presenting a more efficient and user-friendly interface while integrating powerful features that are, so far, only found on centralized exchanges (CEXs). By leveraging an on-chain limit order book protocol, Nexera ensures that liquidity is deepened, more comprehensive, and accessible. This makes the trading experience more seamless and efficient for its users. This update to the Nexera Exchange marks the beginning of the second phase of development for the platform and will set the ground for key features that will be launched. With the on-chain order book protocol, users can easily set up a limit order, securely stored on-chain. The exchange then determines the optimal match for that order, whether from the on-chain order book or Uniswap V3's liquidity pools, ensuring an efficient trading experience. Upcoming innovations include Staking-Enabled On-chain Order Books, Order-Triggering Matching, Yield-Optimized Staked Order (YOSO) and Dynamic Range Order Book Provision. Implementing an on-chain order book in a decentralized exchange marks a significant stride in DeFi, it grants users increased control and transparent price insights. By bringing Uniswap V3 into the Nexera Exchange's on-chain order book, AllianceBlock has enhanced the DEX's functionalities. This integration offers an order book interface for precise limit orders and facilitates a more efficient trading experience. The inclusion of Uniswap V3 also amplifies Nexera's liquidity, ensuring more optimized trades and an improved user experience. This update is the first of many features to be added to the Nexera Exchange, driving innovation in the space and providing traders with advanced trading tools. AllianceBlock aims to seamlessly blend the distinct functionalities of DEXs with an array of DeFi primitives. This combination offers traders an enriched toolkit, empowering them to navigate everything from the most basic to the most sophisticated trading features in DeFi. Decentralized finance continues to remain innovative and dynamic by adding new features that make the trading experience of its users better. Now that the fully on-chain limit order book is live on the Nexera Exchange, users have more control over their trades, while benefiting from better accessibility, transparency and security. Looking ahead, AllianceBlock is dedicated to unveiling more enhancements, all united by the vision of creating an industry leading DEX and trading environment. About AllianceBlock AllianceBlock is an infrastructure provider for decentralized tokenized markets. It empowers businesses with liquidity provisioning and allows them to compliantly issue, manage, and trade tokenized digital assets, including real-world assets (RWAs). The AllianceBlock ecosystem of partners, clients, and ventures consists of top stakeholders from the financial industry and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Their unique product suite complies with global regulations and seamlessly integrates with legacy systems. Follow AllianceBlock on Twitter and join the Telegram Community to stay updated on the latest AllianceBlock news and updates. Contact Details Avishay Litani avishay@marketacross.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 19, 2023 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)