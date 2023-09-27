Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
27.09.2023 | 18:16
BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain 
27-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain 
The solution, co-implemented with DAZN, targets multi-device use - a first in Europe 
 
Cesson-Sévigné (France), 27 September 2023 
Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading player in video streaming software solutions, today announced 
that it has rolled out a Multicast ABR solution in Spain in conjunction with Orange and DAZN. For live events followed 
simultaneously by a large number of viewers, the new solution enables high-quality streaming in a multi-screen 
environment. 
A technological challenge: network management and an optimised experience in a multi-device environment 
Streaming high-audience content without sacrificing viewing quality has always been a challenge for traffic management 
in the networks of telecom operators. Broadpeak's Multicast ABR technology makes it possible to stream live content 
with very low latency while bringing operators substantial bandwidth gains. 
The best viewing experience for sports fans 
"The mABR technology enabled us to reduce our investments in CDN growth as well as guaranteeing an excellent quality of 
service during crucial events. We are convinced that deploying this technology in our home gateways will enable us to 
extend its benefits to a greater number of customers and services in the future", said Carlos Ruf, Technology and 
Development Director at Orange TV (The entire Orange press release). 
Orange started using Multicast ABR technology this year in its network for the broadcast of premium DAZN content in 
Spain, including La Liga, Formula 1 and MotoGP, on the main devices equipped with the DAZN app. Orange and DAZN are 
currently working to extend the use of Multicast ABR technology to more devices and events, as well as other live 
events. 
Robin Oakley, VP Distribution Engineering at DAZN, said: « We are very proud to have integrated the mABR technology in 
most of the devices in which our app is available, including some of the most popular smartTVs and Android devices. 
While we are celebrating this success, we are working on ensuring that more DAZN users can benefit from this technology 
through Orange's network and can enjoy our content in an optimal way. Our goal is that our product keeps evolving to 
offer the best viewing experience to sports fan across the world ». 
"We are delighted with this partnership, which illustrates our ability - through our continuous innovation - to attract 
and maintain the loyalty of major telecom operators such as Orange, as well as major streaming players such as DAZN, 
which we started working together with nearly two years ago on the Italian market," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of 
Broadpeak. 
 
 
Upcoming events: 
   -- 2023 half-year Results: 17 October 2023, after market close 
 
 
 
CONTACTS 
BROADPEAK       FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS 
Investors@broadpeak.tv broadpeak@actifin.fr  michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
+ 33(0)2 22 74 03 50  + 33(0)1 56 88 11 25  + 33(0)1 56 88 11 14

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

avec un capital social de 250.615,60 euros

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

About Broadpeak

Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2022, Broadpeak had 150 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacableò. Broadpeak has more than 320 employees in 23 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. Broadpeak generates approximately 90% of its revenue internationally. Since 2015, Broadpeak has posted average annual growth of more than 30%. For 2026, the objective is to reach EUR100 million in sales, i.e. a more than threefold increase in activity compared to 2021, with an EBITDA margin of 20%.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1736007 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1736007 27-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

