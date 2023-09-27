DJ BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain 27-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain The solution, co-implemented with DAZN, targets multi-device use - a first in Europe Cesson-Sévigné (France), 27 September 2023 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading player in video streaming software solutions, today announced that it has rolled out a Multicast ABR solution in Spain in conjunction with Orange and DAZN. For live events followed simultaneously by a large number of viewers, the new solution enables high-quality streaming in a multi-screen environment. A technological challenge: network management and an optimised experience in a multi-device environment Streaming high-audience content without sacrificing viewing quality has always been a challenge for traffic management in the networks of telecom operators. Broadpeak's Multicast ABR technology makes it possible to stream live content with very low latency while bringing operators substantial bandwidth gains. The best viewing experience for sports fans "The mABR technology enabled us to reduce our investments in CDN growth as well as guaranteeing an excellent quality of service during crucial events. We are convinced that deploying this technology in our home gateways will enable us to extend its benefits to a greater number of customers and services in the future", said Carlos Ruf, Technology and Development Director at Orange TV (The entire Orange press release). Orange started using Multicast ABR technology this year in its network for the broadcast of premium DAZN content in Spain, including La Liga, Formula 1 and MotoGP, on the main devices equipped with the DAZN app. Orange and DAZN are currently working to extend the use of Multicast ABR technology to more devices and events, as well as other live events. Robin Oakley, VP Distribution Engineering at DAZN, said: « We are very proud to have integrated the mABR technology in most of the devices in which our app is available, including some of the most popular smartTVs and Android devices. While we are celebrating this success, we are working on ensuring that more DAZN users can benefit from this technology through Orange's network and can enjoy our content in an optimal way. Our goal is that our product keeps evolving to offer the best viewing experience to sports fan across the world ». "We are delighted with this partnership, which illustrates our ability - through our continuous innovation - to attract and maintain the loyalty of major telecom operators such as Orange, as well as major streaming players such as DAZN, which we started working together with nearly two years ago on the Italian market," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. Upcoming events: -- 2023 half-year Results: 17 October 2023, after market close CONTACTS BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS Investors@broadpeak.tv broadpeak@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr + 33(0)2 22 74 03 50 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 25 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 14

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

avec un capital social de 250.615,60 euros

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

About Broadpeak

Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2022, Broadpeak had 150 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacableò. Broadpeak has more than 320 employees in 23 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. Broadpeak generates approximately 90% of its revenue internationally. Since 2015, Broadpeak has posted average annual growth of more than 30%. For 2026, the objective is to reach EUR100 million in sales, i.e. a more than threefold increase in activity compared to 2021, with an EBITDA margin of 20%.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Broadpeak's Multicast ABR offer chosen by Orange in Spain

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1736007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1736007 27-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)