Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 15:31
181 Leser
VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 
28-Sep-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 
 
VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited) announces its unaudited interim results for the six months 
ended 30 June 2023. 
 
OVERVIEW 
 
The Company's goals for the six months to 30 June 2023 were to continue its endeavours to acquire suitable mineral 
projects in user-friendly jurisdictions The Company has reviewed a number of exploration opportunities during the 
reporting period; some of these do not fit our investment strategy; others do. An update on this is expected shortly. 
 
The past six months has continued to be a period of global uncertainty, volatility and conflict and the ongoing war 
between Russia and Ukraine continues to cause significant direct and indirect consequences. 
 
The Company's only current asset continues to be a 51% holding in the Shangri La polymetallic project in Western 
Australia. All work commitments for this project are currently up to date. 
 
Director changes have occurred during the past six months; Jim Williams became Executive Chairman during June and 
Malcolm Macleod departed the Board in August. Currently the Board comprises two directors, Mahesh Pulandaran as a 
Non-Executive and Jim Williams as an Executive. 
 
The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such 
significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. 
 
We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further 
news in due course. 
 
 
Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM 
 
Executive Chairman 
 
 
FINANCE REVIEW 
The loss for the period to 30 June 2023 was GBP62,000 (30 June 2022 - GBP 77,000 and 31 December 2022 - GBP156,000 loss) 
which mainly related to share based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the 
period was nil. At 30 June 2023, the Company had cash balances of GBP159,000 (30 June 2022 - GBP 17,000 and 31 December 
2022 - GBP208,000). 
The interim accounts to 30 June 2023 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
The Company 
Jim Williams              +44 (0) 7774274836 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2023 
                                           Consolidated Company  Company 
                                           6 months to 6 months  Year ended 
                                                 to 
                                           30 June   30 June  31 
                                                       December 
                                           2023     2022 
                                                       2022 
                                           Unaudited  Unaudited Audited 
                                        Notes GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000 
Continuing operations 
Revenue 
Investment income                                  -      -     - 
Total gains on AFS investments                            -      -     - 
 
Administrative costs                                 (62)     (77)    (139) 
Loss Allowance for loan                               -      -     (17) 
 
Operating (loss)                                   (62)     (77)    (156) 
 
Finance costs                                    -      -     - 
(Loss) before tax                                  (62)     (77)    (156) 
 
Taxation                                       -      -     - 
(Loss) for the period                                (62)     (77)    (156) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                           -      -     - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation              -      -     - 
Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners of the      (62)     (77)    (156) 
parent company 
 
(Loss) per share: 
Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence)                   2   (1.98)    (4.09)   (7.46) Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2023 
                             Group   Company  Company 
                             30 June  30 June  31 December 
 
                             2023   2022   2022 
                             Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                          Notes GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Investments accounted for using the equity method     136    136    136 
                             136    136    136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables                19    34    23 
Cash and cash equivalents                 159    17    208 
                             178    51    231 
 
Total assets                       314    187    367 
 
LIABILITIES 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                 (93)   (116)   (83) 
Total current liabilities                 (93)   (116)   (83) 
 
Total liabilities                     (93)   (116)   (83) 
 
Net Assets                        221    71    284 
 
EQUITY 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 
Share capital                       -     -     - 
Share premium account                   1,154   863    1,154 
Share based payment reserve                26    26    26 
Retained earnings                     (959)   (818)   (896) 
Total equity                       221    71    284 Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2023 
                          Consolidated Company   Company 
                          6 months to 6 months to Year to 
                          30 June   30 June 
                                      31 December 2022 
                          2023     2022 
                          Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
                          GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating (loss)                  (62)     (77)    (156) 
Adjustments for: 
Share based payment charge             -      -      - 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities       -      -      - 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 3      (12)    (1) 
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables  10      19     (13) 
Net cash used in operating activities       (49)     (70)    (170) 
 
Investing activities 
Finance Costs                   -      -      - 
Investment in intangible assets          -      -      - 
Net cash outflow in investing activities      -      -      - 
 
Financing activities 
Issue of share capital               -      -      291 
Net cash from financing activities         -      -      291 
 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents      (49)     (70)    121 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  208     87     87 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period     159     17     208 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements 1.       General Information Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2021 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below. 

Six months Six months Year 
                                           to     to     ended 
                                           30 June   30 June   31 
                                                       December 
                                           2023    2022 
                                                       2022 
                                           (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 
                                           (GBP'000)   (GBP'000)   (GBP'000) 
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company                (62)    (77)    (156) 
 
Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic 3,126,757  1,884,167  2,089,400 
loss per share 
 
Basic and diluted loss per share (pence)                       (1.98)   (4.09)   (7.46) 3.       Events after the reporting date

There are no events after the end of the reporting date to disclose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 274682 
EQS News ID:  1737141 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
