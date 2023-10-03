Regulatory News:

NHOA Energy, NHOA Group's (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) business unit dedicated to energy storage, is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of a 31MWh battery storage system for ENGIE Energía Perú, supplied on a turn-key basis and located in its ChilcaUno thermoelectric power plant.

The system was inaugurated on September 15 at the presence of the Peruvian Minister of Energy, Mr. Oscar Vera; the Vice-Minister of Energy, Mr. Jaime Lu; and the French Ambassador to Peru, H.E. Marc Giacomini.

ENGIE Energía Perú is one of the country's largest power generation and energy infrastructure companies, with 26 years of experience within the Peruvian market, it operates eight generation plants distributed in 4 regions of the country (Lima, Moquegua, Pasco and Ancash) with a total capacity of 2,658MW.

The system is now operational with its over 31MWh of storage capacity, enhancing Peruvian grid stability. With this project NHOA Energy consolidates its proven experience in thermal power plant retrofitting, a crucial application to reduce CO2 emissions at the electrical system level.

The entering into operation of Chilca's system with ENGIE Energía Perú, emphasizes the common commitment to advancing clean and flex energy solutions and infrastructure for the country's benefit.

NHOA Energy has a significant presence in Latin America, with one project operational and another under construction. Its Americas platform has full origination, delivery, and service capabilities, while coordinating closely with the Global Engineering Center in Milan.

"We are exceptionally proud to have successfully completed this iconic project, especially considering the unprecedented challenges posed by the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. This accomplishment demonstrates our unwavering dedication to advancing clean energy solutions and showcases our resilience in delivering state-of-the-art energy storage systems. We extend our heartfelt thanks to ENGIE for their formidable support and unwavering cooperation throughout the entire project construction. Their partnership was instrumental in the success of this venture", commented Luca Roccia, NHOA Energy Vice President Americas

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States, Taiwan and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

