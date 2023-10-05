Medisafe Joins Forces with AWS to Leverage GenAI and Build the Future of Connected Health

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Medisafe , an industry-leading digital health company specializing in medication management, is pleased to announce it is now working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to utilize Medisafe's 10+ years of experience and healthcare data and AWS's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to build the future of connected health.

For more than a decade, Medisafe has been developing expertise based on real-world insights into medication management behaviors throughout the treatment journey. With 30B+ user behavior data points from over 11M registered users and 75+ individual health trackers, Medisafe helps pharma securely innovate and scale their digital support programs to improve patient satisfaction and the treatment experience.

Medisafe's Digital Companion, powered by AWS, supports patients and caregivers throughout their entire treatment journey by driving interventions to keep patients engaged, adherent, and persistent. Specifically:

30 doses of medication are managed every second on a Medisafe app or digital companion

A Medfriend (authorized caregiver) is notified about a missed medication every 3.5 seconds

A measurement is tracked every 6 seconds

A user is notified about a drug-to-drug interaction every 15 minutes

Medisafe's Connected Health Platform, built on AWS, delivers meaningful data-driven insights on patient behavior and brand performance. Flexible and scalable with no coding required, Medisafe can be customized to meet any of pharma's Digital Health and SaMD needs - including symptom and holistic health trackers, plus customer relationship management (CRM), wearable, and caregiver integrations, among other tools and features.

AWS offers a suite of generative AI solutions, like Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that provides access to industry-leading foundation models via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. Services like Amazon Bedrock can complement Medisafe's vision for a digital-forward Patient Support Program (PSP).

"AWS's generative AI services can strengthen the Medisafe platform," said Rotem Shor, Medisafe's Chief Technology Officer. "Our relationship with AWS furthers our ability to scale with the speed and security pharma companies require and aligns with our mission of fortifying integration within the healthcare ecosystem."

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement company that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health while providing real-time intelligence to pharma partners. By combining advanced technology - including smart, customizable, and scalable solutions for any needs - with behavior science, its Connected Health Platform supports patients, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 11M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform to manage over two billion medication doses. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and is ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

