Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: A3KXK8 | ISIN: XS2393240887
Berlin
16.10.23
09:04 Uhr
88,01 Euro
-0,70
-0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
87,8189,5908:15
16.10.2023 | 08:34
Eleving Group invites to join a webinar about its public bond offering today

Eleving Group invites to join the webinar about the company's public bond
offering to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, which will take place
until October 20. The webinar will be held on October 16 at 3 PM (EEST). 

The webinar will be hosted by Modestas Sudnius (CEO) and Maris Kreics (CFO),
who will provide an overview on the company's business, growth story, track
record in the global capital markets, and main terms of the offering. 

Sign up for the webinar via the following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z0BX9EqxTzefBBO2IIhgYQ

After filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar
and instructions in their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the
first time, you will be asked to download the app. 

The webinar will be held in English. After the presentation, a question and
answer session will take place. Attendees are welcome to send their questions
to the e-mail marta.muizniece@nasdaq.com or submit them through the
registration link. 

Main terms of the offering
Eleving Group is offering up to 750,000 units of senior secured and guaranteed
bonds to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The total volume of the
issue is up to EUR 75 mln. The nominal value of the new Eleving Group 2023/2028
bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) during the public offering is fixed at 100 EUR
(100,00%) with a minimum investment of 1,000 EUR (10 bonds). The interest rate
of the bonds is set at 13 % per annum with quarterly interest payments. The
maturity date is October 31, 2028. 

Bonds are planned to be listed on the Baltic Bond List shortly after the issue
date. 

Additional information about the public bond offering is available here:
https://invest.eleving.com/ 

About Eleving Group
'Eleving Group' is a global multi-brand Fintech group established in 2012 that
operates in vehicle and consumer financing segments. As of now, the company has
16 markets of operations across three continents. The company has a portfolio
of over 500 000 clients worldwide, and the total volume of loans issued exceeds
EUR 1.5 billion. In 2020 and 2021, Financial Times ranked Eleving Group among
the Top 1000 fastest-growing FinTech companies in Europe. Currently, Eleving
Group has more than 2600 employees. The company's bonds are listed on Nasdaq
Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In 2023, Eleving Group received 1st place in
Nasdaq Baltic Awards in the category of Best Investor Relations on the First
North Bond List. 



Additional information
Arturs Cakars,
Eleving Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
arturs.cakars@eleving.com
+371 25940357

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. Any investment decision should be made based on the
Prospectus available at https://invest.eleving.com/
