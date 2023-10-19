Innovative Interior Design: A Glimpse into Veciiin Studio's Creative World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / In the interior design industry, some merely design spaces, while others craft experiences. Veciiin Studio, founded and led by Natalie Vecino , unequivocally belongs to the latter category.

Veciiin Studio's journey commenced with Natalie Vecino's passion for art and entrepreneurship, which ignited from a young age in Colombia and led her to pursue Strategic Design and Management studies at Parsons, The New School.



She worked with Marks and Frantz, a company known for its involvement in iconic television series set designs. Additionally, she delved into furniture design and product development at Bo Concept. Her quest for knowledge led her to Italy, where she earned a master's degree in interior design at Istituto Marangoni in Milan. She collaborated with Acpv Architects and renowned artist Bea Pernia in Europe and Asia, further enhancing her expertise.

This diverse background and hands-on experience allow her to bring a unique perspective to Veciiin Studio. Her exposure to various design elements, materials, and international markets informs her approach to creating distinctive and captivating interiors.



This rich blend of knowledge and practical experience is what allows Veciiin Studio to offer innovative and customized solutions to clients, resulting in spaces that are both visually stunning and tailored to meet their specific needs and desires.

Veciiin Studio specializes in seamlessly managing projects, designing unique products, and crafting bespoke furniture.

The hallmark of Veciiin Studio's work is a fusion of modern aesthetics with eclectic vibes, harmoniously melding various textures and materials to produce visually captivating and one-of-a-kind designs. Clients can anticipate tailored solutions that meet their expectations and offer a truly exceptional experience.

Veciiin Studio has amassed an impressive portfolio of projects, each a testament to its commitment to excellence and creativity. Veciiin Studio's expertise shines through in every creation, from residential spaces to commercial endeavors.

Looking forward, Veciiin Studio harbors ambitious plans to solidify its standing as a trailblazer in the interior design industry. The studio's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and creative problem-solving will continue to propel it to greater heights. Veciiin Studio is committed to crafting spaces that transcend conventional design, leaving a lasting impact through imaginative and forward-thinking creations.

