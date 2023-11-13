Experienced entrepreneurs, Mano Iyer and Cécile Dupont, appointed as Partners in the Sofinnova MD Start team, signaling a strategic expansion of the partnership

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced the strategic strengthening of its medtech acceleration team with the appointment of Mano Iyer as Partner and the promotion of Cécile Dupont to Partner. These appointments reflect the success of Sofinnova's medtech accelerator and highlights the firm's strong conviction in the opportunities still untapped within the medtech sector.

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: "These appointments mark a strategic bolstering of our team and underscore the solid performance and promising trajectory of our medtech acceleration strategy. Mano and Cécile bring a wealth of experience in the founding and incubating of companies, which will strengthen our mission to foster groundbreaking medtech innovations with the potential to transform healthcare worldwide."

Mano Iyer, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: "My journey in early stage medtech and venture hit its stride here at Sofinnova over fifteen years ago. I founded and incubated ReCor Medical back then so it's invigorating to come full circle to be able to start again with founding and incubating the next generation of MD Start companies. I look forward to leveraging my experience from my entrepreneurial ventures, especially the challenges and successes at ReCor, which has recently achieved the significant milestone of FDA approval, to cultivate the next wave of medtech pioneers within our medtech strategy."

Cécile Dupont, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: "It's a privilege to advance to this new role within Sofinnova, a firm that truly embodies the pioneering spirit in innovation in the life sciences. The success of our medtech acceleration strategy is just the beginning. We have an incredible opportunity to accelerate and expand our reach in medtech, bringing impactful innovations to market and advance patient care."

Both appointments are effective immediately, further positioning Sofinnova Partners at the forefront of medtech innovation and acceleration.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113848391/en/

Contacts:

Bommy Lee

Head of Communications

Sofinnova Partners

blee@sofinnovapartners.com

+33 (0) 6 47 71 38 11

North America

RooneyPartners LLC

Kate Barrette

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561

United Kingdom

Optimum Strategic Communications

Hana Malik

sofinnova@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 3922 0900