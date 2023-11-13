Imprint Raises $75M in Series B Equity Funding Led by Ribbit to Accelerate its Growth in the Co-branded Credit Card Market

New equity round with significant participation from Thrive Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Moore Specialty Credit validates Imprint as the leading provider of modern Co-Branded Credit Cards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Imprint, the leading provider of modern co-branded credit cards for great brands, today announced that it has secured $75M in Series B funding led by Ribbit Capital, with significant participation from Thrive Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Moore Specialty Credit.

Imprint partners with great brands from across the world to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programs that are worthy of today's customers. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and proprietary technology stack deliver bespoke programs customized to the needs of great brands.

"Imprint is the modern alternative to legacy banks in the co-branded credit card market," said Daragh Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Imprint. "We are proud to help great brands create deeper relationships with their customers and drive more customer loyalty. This additional funding further strengthens our balance sheet and empowers us to continue to scale our existing programs and launch new programs with the world's great brands. We remain focused on disciplined growth and are excited to continue to serve our brand partners and their customers with a premium co-branded experience."

Imprint has grown rapidly since its launch in 2020, and it now partners with some of the world's biggest brands, including H-E-B, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Westgate Resorts. Imprint has quickly established itself in the co-branded market as a leader in grocery and travel programs, and will launch programs in multiple new verticals in the next 6 months. Great brands choose Imprint for the premium cardholder experience Imprint provides, Imprint's ability to deliver highly customized rewards programs that bring the best of each brand to the fore, Imprint's ability to launch fully-featured programs in as little as three months, and the increases in customer spend and loyalty that Imprint's programs drive.

Imprint's Series B funding comes at a time when the co-branded credit card market is ripe for disruption by a new, well-capitalized alternative. Legacy banks have long dominated this market, but they have been slow to embrace technology and offer a great cardholder experience.

"Imprint is the clear leader for modern co-branded credit cards," said Nick Huber, General Partner at Ribbit Capital. "Daragh and the seasoned leadership team he has recruited have built a platform that is winning in the traditional co-branded credit card market and delivering real value to brands and customers alike. We're excited to continue to support Imprint as they scale their business and transform the way brands engage with their customers."

About Imprint

Imprint is a modern co-branded credit card issuer that provides the world's biggest brands with co-branded credit card programs that significantly increase customer loyalty. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs, and can launch programs in as little as 3 months. Founded in 2020, Imprint is the modern, stable alternative to legacy banks. For more information about Imprint, please visit www.imprint.co.

