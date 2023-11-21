One of the world's leading intralogistics automation companies, Swisslog selects HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise to bring its IT managed services to the next level

Swisslog GmbH has selected HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise to accelerate the delivery of IT managed services for intralogistics automation and to advance customer experience. The new platform will enable Swisslog to deploy new IT services within minutes and automate the resolution of support cases to ensure a frictionless operation of customers' intralogistic automation.

Swisslog is a global company with Swiss roots and one of the world's leading intralogistics automation companies. Its operational entity Swisslog GmbH, headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, delivers data-driven and robotic solutions for industries such as retail, food and beverage, manufacturing and consumer goods. With its IT managed services, Swisslog relieves its customers from the burden of managing and operating the systems and software required to keep their automation environments running at peak performance.

"We were looking for a new platform to bring our IT managed services to the next level with cloud simplicity and automation however, we did not want to use the public cloud due to concerns with regards to data privacy and sovereignty," said Dominik Tünnerhoff, head of IT systems and support, Swisslog GmbH. "HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise combines the best of both worlds with a true cloud operating model, while giving us the control of an on-premises environment."

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise will provide Swisslog with an automated, flexible and fully managed cloud experience. The platform includes various options for automated management and easy access to private cloud resources, helping eliminate manually intensive and error-prone processes. As an example, this will enable Swisslog's IT systems and support team to provision virtual-machine based applications for specific customer projects within minutes, and decommission them again when no longer needed.

The new private cloud will be fully managed by HPE in Swisslog's data center in Dortmund. A pay-per-use pricing model eliminates up-front capital equipment expenditures and tightly aligns ongoing operations expenses with evolving business demands. Swisslog's monthly subscription fee is based on the metered usage of virtual CPU, virtual RAM and gigabyte storage. This will also enable Swisslog to exactly measure and break down the private cloud costs per customer project.

"Traditional private clouds are notoriously costly and complicated to design, deploy, operate, maintain, and scale," said Bryan Thompson, vice president of HPE GreenLake product management, HPE. "HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise eliminates these complexities by bringing a public cloud experience to Swisslog's corporate data center. We look forward to partnering with Swisslog to further strengthen the company's competitive advantage as a provider of data-driven logistics automation solutions."

