Issuer: VASS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

VASS co-launches the eXtended Reality for Education platform (XR4ED) to accelerate innovation in learning and education in the EU



23.11.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Madrid, 23rd of November 2023. VASS, a leading digital solutions company to the European Union (EU) institutions, announces that it is co-launching the eXtended Reality for Education platform (XR4ED), together with 10 other partnering organisations from Cyprus, Ireland, Greece, France, Germany, Romania, and Spain. The aim of the new platform is to promote eXtended Reality innovation in the education sector across the 27 countries of the EU.

XR4ED unites the EdTech and XR communities to build a European reference platform focused on learning and training with Extended Reality. This platform will serve as a central access point for existing solutions, aiming to elevate Europe's position in advanced education technologies. VASS' involvement in XR4ED includes work on ethics and platform design, platform deployment, piloting, and User Experience. In addition, VASS will also take the lead for the commercial exploitation of the platform. The project's outreach spans across all 27 countries of the EU, and will be aimed at educational institutions, the EdTech industry and the Extended Reality community. It will be completed by 2026. XR4ED aims to improve XR technologies for education purposes, creating a sustainable platform that mobilizes the EdTech and XR communities in the EU. It will foster cooperation and knowledge sharing among EU members in terms of XR services and establish privacy and ethics standards for the EU's XR community. XR4ED will support start-ups, SMEs, industry, and education players (including secondary schools, universities and VET institutions) via two Open Calls, offering a total of 20 grants, worth up to €230,000. All 20 awarded organisations will be supported through mentoring, workshops, dedicated growth coaching and progress monitoring to enhance their business acceleration and incubation. More information can be found here. Domenico Vaccaro, VASS Managing Director of BENELUX and Greece says: "We are thrilled to be part of this project. The use of innovative ICTs is key to the future of education, and promoting XR technology is a vital step forward. The XE4ED platform will help to consolidate existing solutions and help to propel the EU further towards the forefront of advanced education technologies." About VASS VASS is a leading digital solutions company present in 26 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, with more than 4,700 professionals. VASS helps large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations. The company is fully committed to society. In 2019 the VASS Foundation was created to promote research, foster tech talent, and enable the transition to a digital society. VASS allocates 2% of its profits and 1% of the entire team's time to community initiatives. All of VASS' growth comes from its talented people, passion for innovation, and a constant search for improvement, always the VASS way, with the overall principle being "Complex made simple". Contact:

VASS

pr@vasscompany.com | www.vasscompany.com



Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

