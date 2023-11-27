DJ Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribas.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribas. 27-Nov-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribastifs Aix-en-Provence, November 27, 2023 - 7:30 am CEST- Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French clinical-stage MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, announces today that Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribas has initiated coverage of its stock. Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group began covering the stock with a study entitled "Au plus proche de votre coeur" ("Closer to your heart"), published on November 24, 2023. In this study, Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group recommended buying the stock, with a target price of EUR3.60, representing a potential upside of 188% compared with the closing price on November 23, 2023. This initiation completes the coverage of Affluent Medical's stock and adds to the financial analyst consensus alongside Invest Securities and Kepler Cheuvreux. About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies. Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products from the end of 2025/early 2026. For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Financial communications / press relations Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr / jjullia@actifin.fr MC SERVICES AG PRIMATICE Media relations Europe Media relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Portzamparc EN

=------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1781921 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1781921 27-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1781921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)