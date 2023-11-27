Anzeige
Montag, 27.11.2023
Biotech Wachstumswunder: Vier Tage bis zum großen Knall?
Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribas.

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribas. 
27-Nov-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribastifs 
 
Aix-en-Provence, November 27, 2023 - 7:30 am CEST- Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French 
clinical-stage MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative 
medical prostheses, announces today that Portzamparc - Groupe BNP Paribas has initiated coverage of its stock. 
Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group began covering the stock with a study entitled "Au plus proche de votre coeur" ("Closer 
to your heart"), published on November 24, 2023. In this study, Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group recommended buying the 
stock, with a target price of EUR3.60, representing a potential upside of 188% compared with the closing price on 
November 23, 2023. 
 
This initiation completes the coverage of Affluent Medical's stock and adds to the financial analyst consensus 
alongside Invest Securities and Kepler Cheuvreux. 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore 
critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and 
clinical studies. 
Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products from the end of 2025/early 2026. 
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr / jjullia@actifin.fr 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Portzamparc EN 

Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1781921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1781921 27-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

