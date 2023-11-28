Representatives from 60 European Cities to Participate in Combat Antisemitism Movement's 2023 European Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism

Dortmund, Germany, Nov. 28, 2023's (CAM) 2023 European Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism. The summit, held in partnership with the Jewish community of Dortmund and chaired by Lord Mayor of Dortmund Thomas Westphal, will bring together top European decisionmakers and influential figures to discuss pragmatic solutions to combating antisemitism at a time when intolerance is surging across Europe and the globe.

During the summit, mayors will participate in panels and discussions focused on relevant topics, including:

The importance of the translation of national strategies against antisemitism to the local level

The use of public space against antisemitism

Interfaith and intercultural relations

The role of sports clubs in combating hate

Preservation of Jewish heritage and culture

Representatives will also hear firsthand from Natalie Sanandaji, a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre.

"Following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, we want to ensure that global leaders are aware of the current state of antisemitism and how they can work on a local level in Europe to make a difference," said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM. "Jewish life existed in Europe before the Holocaust, and it is our hope that this conference sends a message to every city across Europe that Jewish life should be celebrated here again."

Dortmund is known around the world as the "City of Sports," and it chairs the European Coalition of Cities Against Racism's Working Group on Antisemitism. Part of the summit activities will include a special tour of the Borussia Dortmund football stadium and a presentation by Daniel Lorcher, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Borussia Dortmund, about the club's campaign against antisemitism.

At the end of the summit, participants will commit to an action plan to help define and address antisemitism in their cities.

Participants in the summit include:

Betina Beskina , Deputy Mayor of Tallinn

, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Brigitta von Bülow, Deputy Mayor of Cologne

Deputy Mayor of Cologne Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israeli Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism

Israeli Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism Benjamina Karic , Mayor of Sarajevo

, Mayor of Sarajevo Dr. Felix Klein , Special Commissioner of Germany against Antisemitism

, Special Commissioner of Germany against Antisemitism Roko Kursar , Deputy Mayor of Malmo

, Deputy Mayor of Malmo Marie-Christine Lemardeley , Deputy Mayor of Paris

, Deputy Mayor of Paris Keti Luarasi , Deputy Mayor of Tirana

, Deputy Mayor of Tirana Lord John Mann, Independent Adviser to the United Kingdom Government on Antisemitism

Independent Adviser to the United Kingdom Government on Antisemitism Zwi Rappaport , Chair of the Jewish Community of Dortmund

, Chair of the Jewish Community of Dortmund Eddo Verdoner , Antisemitism Coordinator of the Netherlands

, Antisemitism Coordinator of the Netherlands Pieter Verhoeve , Mayor of Gouda

, Mayor of Gouda Pavlo Vugelman, Deputy Mayor of Odessa

The European Mayors Summit is the third conference the Combat Antisemitism Movement has organized this month, following summits for Latin American officials in Montevideo, Uruguay about Latin America-Israel relations, and for North American mayors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida about combating antisemitism on a local level.

For more information on the European Mayors Summit's program and speakers, please visit: https://europeanmayors.combatantisemitism.org/ .