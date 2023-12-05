SaaS exec with excellent business transformation track record joins Digital Employee Experience (DEX) leader to drive accelerated growth

1E, the DEX platform leader, welcomes Iveta Cabajova as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) to the executive leadership team.

"Iveta is a highly experienced technology CFO and COO. She is an incredibly talented global leader who will be a great partner to me and a perfect fit for 1E," says 1E CEO Mark Banfield. "We are very fortunate to have her join the team. The 1E journey has been exhilarating and I am excited to have Iveta help lead the next phase of growth."

Cabajova brings over 15 years of experience to 1E, previously working in the observability and cloud solutions industries. Since 2019, Cabajova has served as CFO and COO at ITRS, a leader in the observability market. Cabajova led all financial and general operations providing the foundation for growth and profitability.

"I am honored to join Mark and the 1E team," Cabajova says. "1E has set itself apart from the competition with its autonomous IT platform, becoming the fastest growing DEX player in the market. I am thrilled to help the company continue to remove digital friction for customers and partners."

Prior to her role at ITRS, Cabajova held senior leadership positions at private equity backed tech companies Agilisys and Unit 4. Cabajova is also a founding member of SheSaaS, a not-profit platform for women working in the private equity software space.

About 1E

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205090592/en/

Contacts:

Namita Tendolkar, Communications for 1E

Namita.Tendolkar@1E.com