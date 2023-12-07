

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) said that it has acquired Menkol Industries Private Limited, an Indian manufacturer specializing in high-added value waterproofing systems.



The company noted that the acquisition strengthens its Construction Chemicals position in added-value specialty building materials in the very dynamic Indian market.



The company said the acquisition is in line with its strategic plan, 'Grow & Impact' which aims to both strengthen the Group's leadership and accelerate its growth by enriching its range of solutions for light and sustainable construction.



