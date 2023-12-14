With the planned acquisition of Arc Building Products, Arkema will strengthen its position in Ireland's growing construction adhesives market with a broader range of solutions and a local manufacturing footprint.

The Irish manufacturer Arc Building Products specializing in tile adhesives, floor preparation systems, building chemicals and sealing bonding solutions, has built a solid position in the Irish market, delivering first class system solutions with a strong emphasis on customer service. It delivers around €15 million annual sales, with a production facility in Arklow, Co. Wicklow, Ireland.

Building on its strong position in Ireland for over 60 years, Bostik is poised to leverage significant industrial and commercial synergies through this planned acquisition. By integrating Arc's product range, Bostik will expand its portfolio of high value-added solutions for the growing Irish construction market, driven by increasing needs for sustainable housing and renovation. Bostik will also invest significantly in the Arklow site to increase the local production of its solutions.

"This deal is aligned with Bostik's commitment to deliver consistently high-quality, sustainable products while fostering strong customer intimacy." says Vincent Legros, Executive Vice President, Adhesive Solutions (Bostik).

This project is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

