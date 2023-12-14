

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Insurance company Swiss Re AG (SSREY.PK) Thursday announced that it has acquired UK-based firm speculating in water-related risks, Fathom.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.



Swiss Re hopes to gain valuable expertise and a robust set of products that will complement its own data and risk capabilities in the field of flood perils.



According to the data of Swiss Re, the re/insurance industry covered roughly 40 percent of the economic losses related to natural catastrophes in 2023. The insurance company estimates that natural disasters caused $100 billion insured losses in this year only.



Out of which $12 billion of these total losses can be attributed flood-related events which is higher by 30 percent compared to the past ten years' annual average.



As part of the deal, Fathom will retain its own brand.



Currently, Swiss Re shares are trading at $98.10, down 2.34% in Switzerland.



