LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mPulse, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the acquisition of HealthTrio and Decision Point Healthcare Solutions, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to enhancing the healthcare consumer experience.

The strategic acquisition of HealthTrio, a leading provider of comprehensive health management and member engagement solutions, and Decision Point, an innovative analytics and member experience optimization company, positions mPulse as a full-service member engagement, analytics, and activation platform for healthcare organizations. The acquisitions reinforce mPulse's commitment to revolutionizing patient and member engagement while improving health outcomes.

"This combination aligns with our vision to make it easier for healthcare organizations to engage and align with their members, brokers, and providers," said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse. "By integrating the capabilities of mPulse, HealthTrio and Decision Point, we are now positioned to provide organizations with the ability to understand the needs of their population, design effective outcome improvement programs, and to efficiently operate those programs via advanced omni-channel communications."

"We are excited to join forces with mPulse and Decision Point to combine our strengths to create a more connected and engaging healthcare ecosystem," said Dominic Wallen, CEO of HealthTrio. "We believe the digital health solutions that we provide to empower consumers, providers and health plans will get exponentially better through this combination of industry-leading technologies. It also creates new opportunities for our customers, partners and employees."

This synergy will offer healthcare organizations a holistic approach to omni-channel engagement as well as member experience and quality improvement. Farrell added, "the combined company will have meaningful scale to further invest in enhancing the products and solutions we provide to our combined base of ambitious customers."

"The combination of Decision Point with mPulse and HealthTrio will unlock quality and cost opportunities for our clients and partners," said Saeed Aminzadeh, CEO of Decision Point. "Our AI-powered analytics platform in combination with the rich consumer data held across HealthTrio and mPulse's digital solutions will accelerate the development and delivery of innovative programs that healthcare organizations can offer to their populations."

The transactions were supported by PSG, mPulse's current majority investor, along with investments from other existing shareholders and current management from all three companies. "The acquisitions of HealthTrio and Decision Point advance mPulse's leadership in digital health and enabling health consumerism, which are major areas of focus for payers and providers," said Marco Ferrari, Managing Director at PSG. Reid McCann, Principal at PSG added, "We look forward to helping mPulse accelerate their mission to drive a more meaningful member experience and improve health outcomes. The expansion of the mPulse platform further positions the company for growth across a variety of healthcare and life sciences customers."

mPulse Mobile was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP., CBIZ, Inc. and KPMG LLP. HealthTrio was advised by TripleTree, LLC and Cooley LLP. Decision Point Health was advised by TCF Law.

About mPulse

mPulse is transforming digital engagement for healthcare's leading organizations through proven solutions that combine conversational AI with integrated streaming content. mPulse's innovative technology and engagement strategy deliver business efficiencies, improve health outcomes, and inspire a more equitable, healthier world, one person at a time. mPulse has over 12 years of digital health engagement experience and partners with over 220 leading healthcare organizations to deliver over 1 billion tailored digital touch points with health consumers annually. To learn more, visit www.mpulse.com.

About HealthTrio

HealthTrio is a leading provider of comprehensive health management and digital engagement solutions. The company's platform enables healthcare organizations to enhance patient experiences, improve outcomes, and streamline operations. With a commitment to innovation, HealthTrio is at the forefront of shaping the future of health technology.

About Decision Point

Decision Point is an analytics and member experience optimization company that leverages data-driven insights to improve healthcare outcomes. The company's solutions enable healthcare organizations to make informed decisions, enhance member engagement, and achieve better overall performance. Decision Point is dedicated to driving positive change in the healthcare industry.

