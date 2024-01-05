Anzeige
Freitag, 05.01.2024
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
05.01.24
10:02 Uhr
235,60 Euro
-2,20
-0,93 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
05.01.2024 | 10:22
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
05-Jan-2024 / 09:49 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, January 5, 2024 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023: 
 
 ? 14,171 shares 
 ? EUR 8,132,662.14 
 ? Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,238 
 ? Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,912 
 ? Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,377 shares for EUR 50,832,014.40 
 ? Traded volume on sell side on semester: 239,123 shares for EUR 54,101,099.12 
 
As a reminder the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity 
account: 
 ? 22,917 shares 
 ? EUR 4,751,581.19 
 ? Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,887 
 ? Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,674 
 ? Traded volume on buy side on semester: 253,847 shares for EUR 72,788,724.35 
 ? Traded volume on sell side on semester: 242,831 shares for EUR 70,620,474.51 
 
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
 ? 0 shares 
 ? EUR 10,000,000.00 
 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications 
safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The 
company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America 
and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion 
euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe. 
 
Contact 
Petra Müller 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius.com 
 
 
 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,238       230,377    50,832,014.40   4,912       239,123    54,101,099.12 
03/07/2023  5         200      45,550.00     15         500      114,700.00 
04/07/2023  15         600      136,302.00     4         200      45,950.00 
05/07/2023  19         600      136,650.00     19         900      207,000.00 
06/07/2023  52         2,200     496,320.00     18         800      180,800.00 
07/07/2023  42         1,925     430,237.50     41         1,800     403,344.00 
10/07/2023  41         1,275     285,498.00     34         1,600     359,296.00 
11/07/2023  35         1,900     429,742.00     36         1,300     295,802.00 
12/07/2023  20         1,200     268,596.00     30         1,600     359,616.00 
13/07/2023  31         1,617     370,826.61     39         1,600     367,600.00 
14/07/2023  32         988      225,343.04     22         1,109     254,426.78 
17/07/2023  34         1,495     342,698.85     22         1,091     250,973.64 
18/07/2023  29         1,301     299,737.39     59         2,800     649,152.00 
19/07/2023  7         300      71,199.00     36         1,700     403,954.00 
20/07/2023  53         2,400     563,400.00     50         2,201     518,577.61 
21/07/2023  70         2,600     631,462.00     132        6,727     1,663,923.45 
24/07/2023  2         50       13,350.00     46         2,100     564,900.00 
25/07/2023  48         1,150     304,922.50     43         1,948     520,934.16 
26/07/2023  48         2,300     617,757.00     85         3,752     1,018,292.80 
27/07/2023  24         1,000     280,450.00     69         3,000     845,910.00 
28/07/2023  64         1,704     474,342.48     64         2,900     813,073.00 
31/07/2023  26         696      196,258.08     46         1,744     495,296.00 
01/08/2023  101        4,100     1,139,636.00    -         -       - 
02/08/2023  79         2,800     739,844.00     108        2,200     584,210.00 
03/08/2023  42         1,633     437,448.04     49         2,001     540,730.23 
04/08/2023  32         1,767     471,470.94     32         1,300     349,011.00 
07/08/2023  51         2,000     536,160.00     24         1,100     297,055.00 
08/08/2023  42         2,100     554,400.00     26         1,400     372,498.00 
09/08/2023  8         400      106,100.00     55         2,400     640,704.00 
10/08/2023  3         200      53,650.00     51         2,399     650,176.98 
11/08/2023  45         1,700     455,243.00     4         200      53,900.00 
14/08/2023  27         1,500     397,050.00     25         1,500     398,445.00 
15/08/2023  40         2,000     528,540.00     22         1,400     371,658.00 
16/08/2023  32         1,354     353,922.06     24         1,100     288,200.00 
17/08/2023  36         1,646     424,305.88     32         1,400     361,956.00 
18/08/2023  66         2,104     524,863.84     -         -       - 
21/08/2023  35         1,596     393,972.60     20         1,000     247,950.00 
22/08/2023  23         1,000     245,050.00     47         2,000     493,160.00 
23/08/2023  20         1,000     248,300.00     68         2,200     551,298.00 
24/08/2023  64         1,900     484,956.00     35         1,284     331,233.48 
25/08/2023  68         2,000     499,720.00     21         1,300     326,248.00 
28/08/2023  1         100      25,000.00     34         1,137     285,910.02 
29/08/2023  11         500      125,500.00     36         1,435     365,681.05 
30/08/2023  5         300      76,701.00     19         744      191,609.76 
31/08/2023  -         -       -         23         900      235,350.00 
01/09/2023  31         1,300     334,295.00     31         1,500     391,800.00 
04/09/2023  23         1,000     263,860.00     26         1,100     291,445.00 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,238       230,377    50,832,014.40   4,912       239,123    54,101,099.12 
05/09/2023  62         1,769     461,549.79     31         1,196     314,117.44 
06/09/2023  39         1,631     423,065.09     58         2,800     730,856.00 
07/09/2023  52         1,800     468,054.00     53         3,204     844,125.84 
08/09/2023  54         2,150     570,029.50     37         1,417     378,041.43 
11/09/2023  58         2,032     533,339.04     19         1,100     291,159.00 
12/09/2023  73         3,018     767,930.10     25         1,000     255,900.00 
13/09/2023  48         2,300     563,684.00     39         2,100     516,096.00 
14/09/2023  27         1,400     345,254.00     29         1,500     372,450.00 
15/09/2023  31         1,100     279,257.00     46         2,297     584,563.53 
18/09/2023  63         2,400     597,912.00     -         -       - 
19/09/2023  81         3,100     745,209.00     24         1,000     242,830.00

© 2024 Dow Jones News
