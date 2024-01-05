Anzeige
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
05.01.24
15:56 Uhr
234,70 Euro
-3,10
-1,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
237,30237,5017:02
237,40237,5017:01
Dow Jones News
05.01.2024 | 10:22
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
05-Jan-2024 / 09:49 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, January 5, 2024 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023: 
 
 - 14,171 shares 
 - EUR 8,132,662.14 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,238 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,912 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,377 shares for EUR 50,832,014.40 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 239,123 shares for EUR 54,101,099.12 
 
As a reminder the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity 
account: 
 - 22,917 shares 
 - EUR 4,751,581.19 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,887 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,674 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 253,847 shares for EUR 72,788,724.35 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 242,831 shares for EUR 70,620,474.51 
 
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
 - 0 shares 
 - EUR 10,000,000.00 
 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications 
safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The 
company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America 
and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion 
euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe. 
 
Contact 
Petra Müller 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius.com 
 
 
 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,238       230,377    50,832,014.40   4,912       239,123    54,101,099.12 
03/07/2023  5         200      45,550.00     15         500      114,700.00 
04/07/2023  15         600      136,302.00     4         200      45,950.00 
05/07/2023  19         600      136,650.00     19         900      207,000.00 
06/07/2023  52         2,200     496,320.00     18         800      180,800.00 
07/07/2023  42         1,925     430,237.50     41         1,800     403,344.00 
10/07/2023  41         1,275     285,498.00     34         1,600     359,296.00 
11/07/2023  35         1,900     429,742.00     36         1,300     295,802.00 
12/07/2023  20         1,200     268,596.00     30         1,600     359,616.00 
13/07/2023  31         1,617     370,826.61     39         1,600     367,600.00 
14/07/2023  32         988      225,343.04     22         1,109     254,426.78 
17/07/2023  34         1,495     342,698.85     22         1,091     250,973.64 
18/07/2023  29         1,301     299,737.39     59         2,800     649,152.00 
19/07/2023  7         300      71,199.00     36         1,700     403,954.00 
20/07/2023  53         2,400     563,400.00     50         2,201     518,577.61 
21/07/2023  70         2,600     631,462.00     132        6,727     1,663,923.45 
24/07/2023  2         50       13,350.00     46         2,100     564,900.00 
25/07/2023  48         1,150     304,922.50     43         1,948     520,934.16 
26/07/2023  48         2,300     617,757.00     85         3,752     1,018,292.80 
27/07/2023  24         1,000     280,450.00     69         3,000     845,910.00 
28/07/2023  64         1,704     474,342.48     64         2,900     813,073.00 
31/07/2023  26         696      196,258.08     46         1,744     495,296.00 
01/08/2023  101        4,100     1,139,636.00    -         -       - 
02/08/2023  79         2,800     739,844.00     108        2,200     584,210.00 
03/08/2023  42         1,633     437,448.04     49         2,001     540,730.23 
04/08/2023  32         1,767     471,470.94     32         1,300     349,011.00 
07/08/2023  51         2,000     536,160.00     24         1,100     297,055.00 
08/08/2023  42         2,100     554,400.00     26         1,400     372,498.00 
09/08/2023  8         400      106,100.00     55         2,400     640,704.00 
10/08/2023  3         200      53,650.00     51         2,399     650,176.98 
11/08/2023  45         1,700     455,243.00     4         200      53,900.00 
14/08/2023  27         1,500     397,050.00     25         1,500     398,445.00 
15/08/2023  40         2,000     528,540.00     22         1,400     371,658.00 
16/08/2023  32         1,354     353,922.06     24         1,100     288,200.00 
17/08/2023  36         1,646     424,305.88     32         1,400     361,956.00 
18/08/2023  66         2,104     524,863.84     -         -       - 
21/08/2023  35         1,596     393,972.60     20         1,000     247,950.00 
22/08/2023  23         1,000     245,050.00     47         2,000     493,160.00 
23/08/2023  20         1,000     248,300.00     68         2,200     551,298.00 
24/08/2023  64         1,900     484,956.00     35         1,284     331,233.48 
25/08/2023  68         2,000     499,720.00     21         1,300     326,248.00 
28/08/2023  1         100      25,000.00     34         1,137     285,910.02 
29/08/2023  11         500      125,500.00     36         1,435     365,681.05 
30/08/2023  5         300      76,701.00     19         744      191,609.76 
31/08/2023  -         -       -         23         900      235,350.00 
01/09/2023  31         1,300     334,295.00     31         1,500     391,800.00 
04/09/2023  23         1,000     263,860.00     26         1,100     291,445.00 
05/09/2023  62         1,769     461,549.79     31         1,196     314,117.44 
06/09/2023  39         1,631     423,065.09     58         2,800     730,856.00 
07/09/2023  52         1,800     468,054.00     53         3,204     844,125.84 
08/09/2023  54         2,150     570,029.50     37         1,417     378,041.43 
11/09/2023  58         2,032     533,339.04     19         1,100     291,159.00 
12/09/2023  73         3,018     767,930.10     25         1,000     255,900.00 
13/09/2023  48         2,300     563,684.00     39         2,100     516,096.00 
14/09/2023  27         1,400     345,254.00     29         1,500     372,450.00 
15/09/2023  31         1,100     279,257.00     46         2,297     584,563.53 
18/09/2023  63         2,400     597,912.00     -         -       - 
19/09/2023  81         3,100     745,209.00     24         1,000     242,830.00 
20/09/2023  29         1,400     335,986.00     62         2,701     650,995.02 
21/09/2023  50         2,400     562,248.00     30         1,132     265,691.72 
22/09/2023  60         1,986     457,316.22     21         1,000     231,250.00 
25/09/2023  48         1,645     372,658.30     14         1,000     227,080.00 
26/09/2023  42         1,568     355,355.84     33         1,805     410,438.95 
27/09/2023  50         2,200     495,660.00     28         1,299     295,171.77 
28/09/2023  36         2,000     441,760.00     27         1,600     354,560.00 
29/09/2023  8         300      67,749.00     51         2,396     541,927.28 
02/10/2023  34         1,800     400,950.00     26         1,333     297,752.21 
03/10/2023  35         1,600     356,960.00     44         2,014     451,095.72 
04/10/2023  42         1,600     359,008.00     51         1,953     440,089.02 
05/10/2023  15         1,100     249,755.00     46         2,000     455,520.00 
06/10/2023  36         1,946     439,037.06     50         2,436     552,752.76 
09/10/2023  57         2,704     608,697.44     36         1,556     351,842.72 
10/10/2023  8         600      135,750.00     79         3,508     798,140.16 
11/10/2023  27         2,100     483,105.00     43         1,862     430,531.64 
12/10/2023  54         3,000     675,990.00     21         1,257     286,256.61 
13/10/2023  159        8,960     1,773,542.40    -         -       - 
16/10/2023  126        4,836     871,882.44     57         3,200     586,912.00 
17/10/2023  50         2,700     495,261.00     66         2,591     480,475.04 
18/10/2023  56         3,100     575,391.00     25         1,457     272,327.87 
19/10/2023  33         1,423     275,450.11     82         4,300     842,757.00 
20/10/2023  92         4,091     763,707.88     -         -       - 
23/10/2023  75         3,700     635,475.00     4         400      69,352.00 
24/10/2023  51         3,202     549,495.22     40         2,100     368,592.00 
25/10/2023  91         4,598     773,337.62     10         700      124,201.00 
26/10/2023  73         2,800     460,824.00     26         1,600     265,008.00 
27/10/2023  61         2,916     483,443.64     54         2,300     383,111.00 
30/10/2023  80         3,284     537,656.48     28         1,400     231,294.00 
31/10/2023  30         1,400     229,978.00     76         4,792     815,023.36 
01/11/2023  9         400      71,340.00     29         1,522     272,696.74 
02/11/2023  15         800      148,184.00     25         1,400     261,324.00 
03/11/2023  16         800      149,712.00     29         1,800     339,588.00 
06/11/2023  34         2,000     373,660.00     30         1,400     263,550.00 
07/11/2023  59         2,900     535,804.00     41         2,300     426,857.00 
08/11/2023  63         3,027     563,385.24     37         2,200     411,510.00 
09/11/2023  42         1,676     317,367.36     28         1,800     342,918.00 
10/11/2023  87         2,847     529,171.89     19         900      168,750.00 
13/11/2023  49         2,400     440,904.00     16         1,000     185,850.00 
14/11/2023  15         901      167,081.44     55         3,700     698,042.00 
15/11/2023  3         300      59,250.00     95         4,400     882,772.00 
16/11/2023  9         700      138,551.00     22         1,400     278,628.00 
17/11/2023  38         1,200     241,056.00     37         2,000     403,480.00 
20/11/2023  18         1,000     199,190.00     41         2,800     564,480.00 
21/11/2023  15         700      139,447.00     27         1,715     344,029.00 
22/11/2023  15         804      160,454.28     47         2,630     530,234.30 
23/11/2023  8         400      80,652.00     34         1,905     386,657.85 
24/11/2023  30         1,400     283,206.00     34         1,706     346,420.36 
27/11/2023  45         1,400     283,822.00     26         1,300     265,304.00 
28/11/2023  70         2,300     458,206.00     34         1,700     339,983.00 
29/11/2023  6         300      60,999.00     65         3,100     632,927.00 
30/11/2023  35         1,800     370,944.00     36         2,009     416,385.34 
01/12/2023  52         2,900     587,453.00     12         600      122,502.00 
04/12/2023  41         2,033     406,986.27     27         1,400     283,458.00 
05/12/2023  83         4,133     813,043.76     27         1,610     319,456.20 
06/12/2023  29         1,700     338,198.00     69         3,770     761,917.00 
07/12/2023  42         2,400     485,808.00     29         1,800     366,156.00 
08/12/2023  49         2,008     410,374.96     54         2,991     618,658.44 
11/12/2023  42         2,707     557,398.37     48         3,401     706,489.73 
12/12/2023  51         2,581     536,151.13     60         2,400     501,456.00 
13/12/2023  42         2,199     459,195.18     40         2,100     441,399.00 
14/12/2023  -         -       -         98         4,700     1,036,632.00 
15/12/2023  16         1,100     249,700.00     65         4,100     936,112.00 
18/12/2023  45         1,981     454,084.82     55         2,700     622,755.00 
19/12/2023  2         100      23,350.00     79         4,000     952,440.00 
20/12/2023  26         1,312     317,595.84     65         2,900     704,265.00 
21/12/2023  74         2,532     609,275.16     41         2,109     511,685.58 
22/12/2023  46         1,316     316,787.52     27         1,096     266,284.16 
27/12/2023  56         2,200     530,024.00     20         1,481     360,756.79 
28/12/2023  43         1,900     453,093.00     38         1,818     435,265.56 
29/12/2023  40         2,060     491,763.20     38         1,782     426,985.02

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech_half-year report on liquidity contract_20231231 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1809287 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1809287 05-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1809287&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2024 03:50 ET (08:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
