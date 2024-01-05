DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, January 5, 2024 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023: - 14,171 shares - EUR 8,132,662.14 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,238 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,912 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,377 shares for EUR 50,832,014.40 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 239,123 shares for EUR 54,101,099.12 As a reminder the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account: - 22,917 shares - EUR 4,751,581.19 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,887 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,674 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 253,847 shares for EUR 72,788,724.35 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 242,831 shares for EUR 70,620,474.51 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,238 230,377 50,832,014.40 4,912 239,123 54,101,099.12 03/07/2023 5 200 45,550.00 15 500 114,700.00 04/07/2023 15 600 136,302.00 4 200 45,950.00 05/07/2023 19 600 136,650.00 19 900 207,000.00 06/07/2023 52 2,200 496,320.00 18 800 180,800.00 07/07/2023 42 1,925 430,237.50 41 1,800 403,344.00 10/07/2023 41 1,275 285,498.00 34 1,600 359,296.00 11/07/2023 35 1,900 429,742.00 36 1,300 295,802.00 12/07/2023 20 1,200 268,596.00 30 1,600 359,616.00 13/07/2023 31 1,617 370,826.61 39 1,600 367,600.00 14/07/2023 32 988 225,343.04 22 1,109 254,426.78 17/07/2023 34 1,495 342,698.85 22 1,091 250,973.64 18/07/2023 29 1,301 299,737.39 59 2,800 649,152.00 19/07/2023 7 300 71,199.00 36 1,700 403,954.00 20/07/2023 53 2,400 563,400.00 50 2,201 518,577.61 21/07/2023 70 2,600 631,462.00 132 6,727 1,663,923.45 24/07/2023 2 50 13,350.00 46 2,100 564,900.00 25/07/2023 48 1,150 304,922.50 43 1,948 520,934.16 26/07/2023 48 2,300 617,757.00 85 3,752 1,018,292.80 27/07/2023 24 1,000 280,450.00 69 3,000 845,910.00 28/07/2023 64 1,704 474,342.48 64 2,900 813,073.00 31/07/2023 26 696 196,258.08 46 1,744 495,296.00 01/08/2023 101 4,100 1,139,636.00 - - - 02/08/2023 79 2,800 739,844.00 108 2,200 584,210.00 03/08/2023 42 1,633 437,448.04 49 2,001 540,730.23 04/08/2023 32 1,767 471,470.94 32 1,300 349,011.00 07/08/2023 51 2,000 536,160.00 24 1,100 297,055.00 08/08/2023 42 2,100 554,400.00 26 1,400 372,498.00 09/08/2023 8 400 106,100.00 55 2,400 640,704.00 10/08/2023 3 200 53,650.00 51 2,399 650,176.98 11/08/2023 45 1,700 455,243.00 4 200 53,900.00 14/08/2023 27 1,500 397,050.00 25 1,500 398,445.00 15/08/2023 40 2,000 528,540.00 22 1,400 371,658.00 16/08/2023 32 1,354 353,922.06 24 1,100 288,200.00 17/08/2023 36 1,646 424,305.88 32 1,400 361,956.00 18/08/2023 66 2,104 524,863.84 - - - 21/08/2023 35 1,596 393,972.60 20 1,000 247,950.00 22/08/2023 23 1,000 245,050.00 47 2,000 493,160.00 23/08/2023 20 1,000 248,300.00 68 2,200 551,298.00 24/08/2023 64 1,900 484,956.00 35 1,284 331,233.48 25/08/2023 68 2,000 499,720.00 21 1,300 326,248.00 28/08/2023 1 100 25,000.00 34 1,137 285,910.02 29/08/2023 11 500 125,500.00 36 1,435 365,681.05 30/08/2023 5 300 76,701.00 19 744 191,609.76 31/08/2023 - - - 23 900 235,350.00 01/09/2023 31 1,300 334,295.00 31 1,500 391,800.00 04/09/2023 23 1,000 263,860.00 26 1,100 291,445.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,238 230,377 50,832,014.40 4,912 239,123 54,101,099.12 05/09/2023 62 1,769 461,549.79 31 1,196 314,117.44 06/09/2023 39 1,631 423,065.09 58 2,800 730,856.00 07/09/2023 52 1,800 468,054.00 53 3,204 844,125.84 08/09/2023 54 2,150 570,029.50 37 1,417 378,041.43 11/09/2023 58 2,032 533,339.04 19 1,100 291,159.00 12/09/2023 73 3,018 767,930.10 25 1,000 255,900.00 13/09/2023 48 2,300 563,684.00 39 2,100 516,096.00 14/09/2023 27 1,400 345,254.00 29 1,500 372,450.00 15/09/2023 31 1,100 279,257.00 46 2,297 584,563.53 18/09/2023 63 2,400 597,912.00 - - - 19/09/2023 81 3,100 745,209.00 24 1,000 242,830.00 20/09/2023 29 1,400 335,986.00 62 2,701 650,995.02 21/09/2023 50 2,400 562,248.00 30 1,132 265,691.72 22/09/2023 60 1,986 457,316.22 21 1,000 231,250.00 25/09/2023 48 1,645 372,658.30 14 1,000 227,080.00 26/09/2023 42 1,568 355,355.84 33 1,805 410,438.95 27/09/2023 50 2,200 495,660.00 28 1,299 295,171.77 28/09/2023 36 2,000 441,760.00 27 1,600 354,560.00 29/09/2023 8 300 67,749.00 51 2,396 541,927.28 02/10/2023 34 1,800 400,950.00 26 1,333 297,752.21 03/10/2023 35 1,600 356,960.00 44 2,014 451,095.72 04/10/2023 42 1,600 359,008.00 51 1,953 440,089.02 05/10/2023 15 1,100 249,755.00 46 2,000 455,520.00 06/10/2023 36 1,946 439,037.06 50 2,436 552,752.76 09/10/2023 57 2,704 608,697.44 36 1,556 351,842.72 10/10/2023 8 600 135,750.00 79 3,508 798,140.16 11/10/2023 27 2,100 483,105.00 43 1,862 430,531.64 12/10/2023 54 3,000 675,990.00 21 1,257 286,256.61 13/10/2023 159 8,960 1,773,542.40 - - - 16/10/2023 126 4,836 871,882.44 57 3,200 586,912.00 17/10/2023 50 2,700 495,261.00 66 2,591 480,475.04 18/10/2023 56 3,100 575,391.00 25 1,457 272,327.87 19/10/2023 33 1,423 275,450.11 82 4,300 842,757.00 20/10/2023 92 4,091 763,707.88 - - - 23/10/2023 75 3,700 635,475.00 4 400 69,352.00 24/10/2023 51 3,202 549,495.22 40 2,100 368,592.00 25/10/2023 91 4,598 773,337.62 10 700 124,201.00 26/10/2023 73 2,800 460,824.00 26 1,600 265,008.00 27/10/2023 61 2,916 483,443.64 54 2,300 383,111.00 30/10/2023 80 3,284 537,656.48 28 1,400 231,294.00 31/10/2023 30 1,400 229,978.00 76 4,792 815,023.36 01/11/2023 9 400 71,340.00 29 1,522 272,696.74 02/11/2023 15 800 148,184.00 25 1,400 261,324.00 03/11/2023 16 800 149,712.00 29 1,800 339,588.00 06/11/2023 34 2,000 373,660.00 30 1,400 263,550.00 07/11/2023 59 2,900 535,804.00 41 2,300 426,857.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,238 230,377 50,832,014.40 4,912 239,123 54,101,099.12 08/11/2023 63 3,027 563,385.24 37 2,200 411,510.00 09/11/2023 42 1,676 317,367.36 28 1,800 342,918.00 10/11/2023 87 2,847 529,171.89 19 900 168,750.00 13/11/2023 49 2,400 440,904.00 16 1,000 185,850.00 14/11/2023 15 901 167,081.44 55 3,700 698,042.00 15/11/2023 3 300 59,250.00 95 4,400 882,772.00 16/11/2023 9 700 138,551.00 22 1,400 278,628.00 17/11/2023 38 1,200 241,056.00 37 2,000 403,480.00 20/11/2023 18 1,000 199,190.00 41 2,800 564,480.00 21/11/2023 15 700 139,447.00 27 1,715 344,029.00 22/11/2023 15 804 160,454.28 47 2,630 530,234.30 23/11/2023 8 400 80,652.00 34 1,905 386,657.85 24/11/2023 30 1,400 283,206.00 34 1,706 346,420.36 27/11/2023 45 1,400 283,822.00 26 1,300 265,304.00 28/11/2023 70 2,300 458,206.00 34 1,700 339,983.00 29/11/2023 6 300 60,999.00 65 3,100 632,927.00 30/11/2023 35 1,800 370,944.00 36 2,009 416,385.34 01/12/2023 52 2,900 587,453.00 12 600 122,502.00 04/12/2023 41 2,033 406,986.27 27 1,400 283,458.00 05/12/2023 83 4,133 813,043.76 27 1,610 319,456.20 06/12/2023 29 1,700 338,198.00 69 3,770 761,917.00 07/12/2023 42 2,400 485,808.00 29 1,800 366,156.00 08/12/2023 49 2,008 410,374.96 54 2,991 618,658.44 11/12/2023 42 2,707 557,398.37 48 3,401 706,489.73 12/12/2023 51 2,581 536,151.13 60 2,400 501,456.00 13/12/2023 42 2,199 459,195.18 40 2,100 441,399.00 14/12/2023 - - - 98 4,700 1,036,632.00 15/12/2023 16 1,100 249,700.00 65 4,100 936,112.00 18/12/2023 45 1,981 454,084.82 55 2,700 622,755.00 19/12/2023 2 100 23,350.00 79 4,000 952,440.00 20/12/2023 26 1,312 317,595.84 65 2,900 704,265.00 21/12/2023 74 2,532 609,275.16 41 2,109 511,685.58 22/12/2023 46 1,316 316,787.52 27 1,096 266,284.16 27/12/2023 56 2,200 530,024.00 20 1,481 360,756.79 28/12/2023 43 1,900 453,093.00 38 1,818 435,265.56 29/12/2023 40 2,060 491,763.20 38 1,782 426,985.02

