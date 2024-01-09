Lukas Sieber: Aisot Technologies Unveils AI Insights Platform for Equities

Aisot Technologies, a leader in advanced artificial intelligence solutions for professional and institutional investors, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation - the AI Insights Platform for Equities. This state-of-the-art platform is designed to transform the way investors design, validate, and customize investment strategies at scale, providing unprecedented actionable, real-time analytical capabilities and insights for the stock market.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / The launch of the the AI Insights Platform for Equities - exclusively for professional and institutional investors - is following a successful pre-launch phase that involved European and U.S. financial institutions including funds, asset managers and family offices using the platform over the past months to support their investment decisions.

The AI Insights Platform for Equities harnesses the power of advanced artificial intelligence to deliver deep, actionable insights into equity markets. The platform is equipped with personalization features such as volatility targets, asset weightings, turnover rates, and in a later release also ESG factors. Customers can get individual portfolio recommendations down to the level of individual securities.

With its easy-to-use interface, the platform not only allows users to construct personalized portfolios by selecting from a universe of equities and customization options such as portfolio volatility and downside risks, but also generates optimized model portfolios and empowers users to seamlessly readjust their current portfolios. Analyzing millions of data points from the markets, news and alternative data sources to study market regimes and provide unbiased market views across asset classes, geographies, and sectors, the platform is adapted to the needs of portfolio management.

Stefan Klauser, CEO and Co-founder of aisot, commented: "We envision a future where asset management is seamlessly blended with technological innovation and human expertise. The AI Insights Platform embodies the culmination of the latest advancements in AI and quant approaches as well as the invaluable experience aisot has accumulated through the collaboration with our institutional clients. This user-friendly, no-code platform empowers investment professionals by leveraging AI-driven insights for designing, validating, customizing, and dynamically rebalancing portfolios in real time." The AI Insights Platform for Equities is initially focusing on U.S. stocks. Subsequently, during the first quarter of 2024, aisot plans to expand its coverage to include additional markets such as SPI, Euronext, and FTSE. Starting from the second quarter of 2024, the platform will further broaden its scope by incorporating various other asset classes.

Join Us for the Launch Event

We invite you to join us on January 10 for the official launch of the AI Insights Platform for Equities. Experience firsthand demonstrations and meet with our team of experts: https://aisot.com/events/ai-insights-platform-for-equities-launch

