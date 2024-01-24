Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.: PHBI - Pharmagreen Signs Supply Contract and Trade Marked Name Use of SierraSil in Its' Nutraceutical Formulations

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTC PINK:PHBI), "Pharmagreen" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the signing of a supply agreement with SierraSil® Health Inc., a manufacturer specializing in a proprietary natural hydrothermal mineral complex known as SierraSil®. This patented mineral complex, developed by SierraSil® Health Inc., adheres to rigorous standards is supported by two US patents and extensive clinical research. Pharmagreen has secured the right to use the SierraSil® minerals in its ingredient list, applying it to formulations within the United States and other designated regions.

The incorporation of SierraSil® into MaxGenomic® formulations represents, in our estimation, the optimal method for obtaining a daily dose of beta-glucans, polysaccharides, and minerals. This unique combination facilitates joint tissue detoxification, ensuring each day is at its best. SierraSil® serves as a binder for heavy metals, complementing our use of medicinal fungi and plant ingredients, scientifically proven to chelate heavy metals within the human body. This process enhances the body's capacity to expel toxins, preventing damage to joint tissues, while our beta-glucans, polysaccharides, and other beneficial constituents empower the body for faster repair and flourishing. This approach encapsulates our commitment to aiding DNA repair with MaxGenomic® branded products, a registered trademark of Pharmagreen Bio-tech Inc.

Pharmagreen has recently finalized its pre-workout formulation, a 2 oz liquid formula incorporating SierraSil®, Shilajit, and other beneficial mushrooms. This formula is designed to be consumed 15 to 20 minutes before physical activity and will be available for sale on e-commerce platforms and fitness centers across the United States as "MaxGenomic® Pre-Workout One-shot." It can be consumed as a stand-alone product or added to other booster juices/drinks for added benefit.

In addition, Pharmagreen is gearing up to launch two new gummy products, formulated with Amanita extract, CBD, CBG, CBN, and other aid-specific ingredients. One aims to assist with sleep, while the other focuses on everyday mental health and concentration. The MaxGenomic® gummy formulations and pre-workout one-shot are sugar-free, utilizing Monk Fruit extract, boasting zero calories and carbs, yet delivering a sweet and delectable taste.

Pharmagreen's plan is to introduce these new formulations soon, followed by the release of the original enhanced MaxGenomic® with SierraSil® later in the year. The company's overarching goal is to achieve positive cash flow by year-end, further advancing the development of innovative nutraceutical products that bring wellness benefits to individuals and create value for the company and its shareholders.

Peter Wojcik, CEO, of Pharmagreen, stated "We are committed to the meticulous development of effective nutraceutical product lines tailored for individuals, integrating ingredients with a well-established track record in the market. Concurrently, we are dedicated to advancing our financial performance, thereby enhancing our revenues and profits and, consequently, augmenting our overall valuation."

