WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
25.01.24
08:02 Uhr
7,750 Euro
+0,200
+2,65 %
Dow Jones News
25.01.2024 | 08:31
112 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Trading Update for the 42 weeks to 20 January 2024

25-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
25 January 2024 
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
Trading Update 
42 weeks to 20 January 2024 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the 
following trading statement for the 42 weeks to 20 January 2024 ("the period"). 
 
Sales for the five week Christmas and New Year period were particularly strong, up 21.6% against the same period last 
year, driven by a great performance from our pub and hotel teams. 
 
This strong festive trading further builds on the positive momentum experienced across the business over recent months, 
which has delivered like for like sales growth of 11.5% for the 42 weeks to 20 January 2024. 
 
Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "I am delighted to see the business continue to deliver strong sales growth. It is 
testament to the hard work, dedication and energy of our amazing team members who pulled out all the stops to ensure 
our customers had a brilliant Christmas and New Year. 
 
"The business is in great shape. While we continue to see the impact of a challenging economic environment, we are 
positive about the future and confident of meeting market expectations for the full year. 
 
"Looking forward, while we face significant rises in the National Living Wage and Business Rates, we have exciting 
plans in place to grow the business. These include a number of high profile, trade-enhancing investment schemes in our 
existing estate, which will ensure we continue to build on our current momentum. 
 
"We will next update the market on 13 June 2024, when we announce the Company's full year results for the 52 weeks to 
30 March 2024." 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive      020 8996 2000 
Neil Smith, Finance Director      020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801

Instinctif Partners 

Justine Warren 020 7457 2020

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 182 managed businesses, with 1,015 boutique bedrooms, and 188 Tenanted Inns. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula, including 163 locations within the M25. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include Cotswold Inns & Hotels - seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite modern English inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  299507 
EQS News ID:  1822415 
 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822415&application_name=news

January 25, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

