Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 28.55p per share, together with a special dividend of 9.00p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 5 March 2024, the dividends will be paid on 8 March 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 February 2024. The ex-dividend date is 8 February 2024. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 22 February 2024.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

31 January 2024