Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
31.01.24
08:03 Uhr
15,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.01.2024 | 16:12
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 28.55p per share, together with a special dividend of 9.00p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 5 March 2024, the dividends will be paid on 8 March 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 February 2024. The ex-dividend date is 8 February 2024. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 22 February 2024.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

31 January 2024


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.