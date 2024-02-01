Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
01.02.24
10:22 Uhr
0,274 Euro
+0,056
+25,40 %
01.02.2024 | 10:31
Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights 
01-Feb-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Superdry Plc 
 
('Superdry' or the 'Company') 
 
01 February 2024 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its 
total issued share capital as at 31 January 2024 consisted of 99,072,093 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were 
held in treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 January 2024 was 99,072,093. 
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if 
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  300921 
EQS News ID:  1827523 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827523&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

