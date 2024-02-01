Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2024 | 15:26
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Voices: Voice My Valentine Campaign Adds a Sonic Twist to Valentines Voice Messages

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, today launched Voice My Valentine, their annual Valentine's Day voice campaign giving friends and sweethearts the opportunity to send a customized voice message, read by a professional voice actor, to a person of their choosing.

Voice My Valentine Image

Voice My Valentine Image
Submit a message for Voices' Voice My Valentine Campaign



This year, Voices will choose four lucky winners to send a professionally voiced valentine's message on their behalf. The message sender will be able to submit the message they want to send, but Voices will choose the style in which the message is read. On Valentine's Day, the message recipient will receive a customized, professionally voiced Valentine's message via email.

"Voice messages as a means of day-to-day communication have skyrocketed in popularity, whether it's for convenience, speed, or just simply that people have a lot to say," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications at Voices. "We wanted to put a fun twist on the voice messages that people would have been sending their friends and flames anyway. We also wanted to encourage people to share their sweet, inspiring, and friendly words for Valentines."

Submissions will be open from February 1, 2024 to February 7, 2024 at 10pm. Winners will be notified on February 13, and audio files of messages will be shared on February 14.

To listen to last year's winning recordings, to enter the contest, or for more information, visit http://www.voices.com/voice-my-valentine.

About Voices
Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

Contact Information
Patrice Aldave
PR Specialist
patrice.aldave@voices.com
519-858-4224

SOURCE: Voices

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.