Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches DriverPro on the Jamf Marketplace

Jamf users will have access to No. 1 rated telematics safety app to improve employees' driving behavior

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced the availability of DriverPro on the Jamf Marketplace , a central location for users to find, learn about and utilize valuable tools to integrate with and extend the Jamf platform.

The integration of DriverPro will provide Jamf users with the ability to leverage employees' managed devices to deploy the Driver app, which will automatically detect when an employee starts to drive and collect location, speed, g-force, weather and telematics events. This data is then uploaded to the Driver Cloud, providing full coverage of the fleet to track vehicles in real time and view aggregated driving behavior analytics.

"At Driver, we strive to make driver safety tools accessible to anyone, anywhere," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "That's why we're extremely excited about our partnership with Jamf because it allows companies to implement the Driver app onto their employees' managed smartphone devices, which instantly provides everyone with a driving safety tool and keeps the costs significantly lower than the next leading driving safety product."

Using the DriverPro system doesn't require expensive setups or hardware dongles as users can mount their existing managed devices. Additionally, users can opt into transforming their existing device as an external and internal facing dash cam with AI safety alerts to add an additional layer of improving their driving behavior.

Jamf is dedicated to managing and securing Apple at work as it extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and Jamf Nation, the largest community of Apple IT admins in the world. Today, 74,400 global customers entrust Jamf with more than 31.8 million Apple devices.

"We're very pleased to announce the launch of DriverPro on the Jamf Marketplace, as we are always looking for new and exciting software solutions that allow our over 100,000 Jamf Nation members to run their businesses more efficiently," said Nick Morawiecki, Solution Partner Manager at Jamf. "DriverPro's affordability and seamless installment capabilities will allow our users to empower their employees to improve their driving behavior and discover more effective ways of managing their Apple devices."

For more information about DriverPro on the Jamf Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.jamf.com/details/driver-dash-cam-roadside .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

