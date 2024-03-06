Anzeige
06.03.2024 | 09:18
OptiGroup acquires Ubro SystemPac A/S in Denmark

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the acquisition of Ubro SystemPac A/S, a Danish packaging specialist offering packaging products and a complete range of end-of-line packaging machines. The acquisition will further enhance OptiGroup's ability to provide customers with innovative packaging solutions and will significantly improve OptiGroup's Nordic market position for packaging, machines and services. The company, with a turnover of approximately EUR 12 million will become part of OptiGroup's Packaging business area and will continue to operate under its current brand. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

"We are pleased to continue our expansion within the Packaging business area and look forward to welcoming Ubro SystemPac to OptiGroup. By adding Ubro SystemPac to our existing operations, we will further improve our market position for packaging, especially in the area of packaging machine services in the Nordics," Jesper Hall, Senior Vice President Packaging.

For further information, please contact:
Jesper Hall, SVP Packaging, OptiGroup, jesper.hall@optigroup.com
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optigroup-acquires-ubro-systempac-as-in-denmark-302081127.html

